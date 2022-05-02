NWA PREP REPORT

The 6A-West Conference's seedings for the upcoming state tournament are simple at the top. Rogers has already clinched the top seed with its 12-0 mark in league play, while Springdale Har-Ber grabbed the No. 2 seed with its 8-4 mark.

The remaining four spots are anybody's guess as the conference's other six teams are separated by one game with two games left to play.

"I've said it before -- everybody is good in this league," Bentonville West coach Chip Durham said. "I feel that in this league, there are two good teams that are going to be left home. Man, our league is really, really good this year.

"Rogers did its job and took care of business, and the same thing with Har-Ber. For the rest of the league, three through eight, it's going to be a dogfight. Monday and Tuesday will be two big days, and it's going to be tough."

Here are the best and worst situations for those six teams, based on their current conference records:

• Fort Smith Southside (5-7) -- The Mavericks can finish as the No. 3 seed if they sweep their series against Springdale and Bentonville either splits or sweeps against Bentonville West. Southside, however, could be eliminated with two losses to Springdale if Fayetteville wins at least one game against Springdale Har-Ber.

• Bentonville (5-7) -- The Tigers can finish as the No. 3 seed if they sweep their series with Bentonville West and Southside either splits or is swept by Springdale. Bentonville, however, could be eliminated with two losses to West and Fayetteville splits or sweeps with Har-Ber.

• Bentonville West (5-7) -- The Wolverines can finish with the No. 3 seed if they sweep the series from Bentonville and Rogers Heritage loses at least one game in its series with Rogers. West could be eliminated with two losses to Bentonville if Fayetteville sweeps Springdale Har-Ber.

• Rogers Heritage (5-7) -- The War Eagles can finish with the No. 3 seed with two wins over Rogers if Bentonville and Southside lose at least one game. Heritage can be eliminated with two losses if Fayetteville and Springdale both win their series.

• Fayetteville (4-8) -- The Bulldogs can finish with the No. 4 seed with two wins over Springdale Har-Ber, a Bentonville sweep of West and Southside to lose at least one game against Springdale. Fayetteville can be eliminated with two losses.

• Springdale (4-8) -- The Bulldogs can finish as the No. 4 seed with a sweep over Southside, a West sweep of Bentonville, a Rogers sweep of Heritage and Fayetteville with at least one loss against Har-Ber. Springdale is eliminated with two losses.

-- Henry Apple

TRACK - Callahan poised for hurdles sweep

If things go Caden Callahan's way, he will become a dual state hurdles champion when the Class 3A state meet takes place Tuesday at Lincoln.

The West Fork senior sports the best times among Class 3A hurdlers so far this season. Callahan ran the 110-meter hurdles in a wind-aided 15.11 seconds and ran the 300 hurdles in 39.97 seconds during the McDonald's Relays in Fort Smith.

What makes the feat stand out more is Callahan, who didn't start the hurdles until last season, is he's able to do this well without practicing on a track most of the time.

"That's our hope," West Fork coach Tiffany Surber said. "The great thing with him is that he is really consistent between the prelims and the finals. He's somebody that can run a very even time, where last year I saw a lot of those other boys get slower throughout the day.

"As long as he doesn't mess up on his technique or fall. He's been very consistent getting over them, and he's been able to get faster and better with his technique. He's really worked hard to get here."

The hurdles will be just part of Callahan's day, but his other events are still up in the air. He has qualified for the state meet in the 100, the 200 and the pole vault after his performances in the 3A-1 Conference meet.

"Our boys qualified for the 4x400 relay, and he might drop one of his sprint races to run in the 4x400," Surber said. "He's been begging me to run in the 4x800 relay -- and he loves the 800 -- but I don't want him to hurt his chances in the 110 and 300 hurdles."

Callahan already has made plans to compete in the Arkansas high school boys decathlon later this month. He competed in that event last year and finished 13th, and Surber said a top-10 finish in possible this spring.

-- Henry Apple

SOFTBALL

Lady Tigers show versatility

Offense in softball is often an "either/or" style. Teams are usually defined as either bashers who depend on extra-base hits, or they are small-ball in relying on bunts or slap hitting and savvy baserunning.

Then there is Bentonville, a team that is both. And that is the main reason why the Lady Tigers have locked up the 6A-West Conference title and the No. 1 seed for next week's state tournament.

Bentonville junior first baseman Trista Peterson is one of the Bentonville Bashers with a team-high eight home runs. Her two-run dinger in Thursday's conference-clinching 5-0 win at Rogers provided the cushion the Lady Tigers needed.

"I was looking for an outside pitch because that's what the girls batting ahead of me got," said Peterson. "So I backed off the plate a little and was able to get a pitch out there that I was able to attack."

As a team Bentonville (19-3, 12-0 6A-West) has 33 home runs and has four players with 25 or more runs batted in.

But the Lady Tigers also know how to play small ball, and that was also on display Thursday. Lead of batter Kasey Wood was hit by a pitch to start the game, stole second then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. A bunt single brought Wood home for a 1-0 lead.

Bentonville, which lost a pair of games to Benton last weekend, will close the regular season this week with games on Tuesday at Springdale and on Thursday at Bentonville West.

-- Chip Souza

SOCCER

Second place at stake

The Springdale boys another stiff challenge on Tuesday following its impressive 2-0 win last week at league-leading Fayetteville.

That's the day Springdale hosts Bentonville in another battle of top teams in the 6A-West Conference. Springdale and Bentonville are tied for second place in the 6A-West with similar 7-3-2 records. Fayetteville (9-2-1) remains atop the conference standings despite its home loss to Springdale.

Bentonville enters Tuesday's match with plenty of momentum after beating Rogers 5-2. Conference play will then end on Friday with Springdale playing at Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville tangling with Bentonville West.

"Bentonville is always one of the most consistent teams in our conference," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "Mike Devaney does an excellent job of getting them ready every year. Anytime we play them I know it's going to be a good game and a big challenge for us."

Springdale overcame the challenge at Fayetteville with goals from seniors Edwin Lara and Mike Solis. Solis scored in spectacular fashion when he pounced on the rebound from a shot on goal and blasted a kick into the Fayetteville net from about 20 yards away.

"We've been working really hard on generating more chances, more quality chances," Beeler said. "Mikey's shot was a really good, well-struck ball that found the top corner. It probably would've beat any goalkeeper in the world. Just a great individual effort there but I was proud of the effort they all put in."

-- Rick Fires