OPINION | A WORD: Guessing game holds its breath as Arkansans ponder clues

Welcome to the little game that invites us to think twice about common words.

If you thought the April 25 word was "basic," you were correct. It sure was. And yes, I did use it in the headline online. No, that's not against the rules. I make the rules, and I say it's fine. I like that it added another level of doubt.

The goal of this game is to help you enjoy the pleasure of recognizing a very easy word through a cloud of obfuscation.

This week's word is even more basic, but the way.

A noun, adjective and/or verb, this word has three letters. In American English, this word's third letter is usually labialized at the beginning of words but not at the end.

? ... ? ... ?

Got it already? No? Then I will give you more clues.

The word means ...

◼️ Demeanor conveying supercilious self-regard.

◼️ An elastic mixture of gaseous nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, argon, neon, helium and/or other gases through which radio waves are transmitted.

◼️ To expose to outdoor elements, said of bedding.

◼️ The main melody in a harmonized musical composition.

◼️ To inflate.

◼️ To broadcast on radio or TV.

◼️ The medium in which aerosols travel.

I'll print the answer May 9, but email if you'd like an affirmation today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



