Police have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday morning in Little Rock.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 5 a.m. at 1400 E. 28th St., according to a Little Rock police report.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man, later identified as Raymond Moore, 39, of Little Rock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.