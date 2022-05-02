Proposal concerns food truck owners

An increase in the number of food trucks in Pine Bluff became more apparent in the past two years as the pandemic forced restaurants to close and people were leery of congregating inside. As the pandemic wears on, food trucks are becoming even more prevalent.

The United States Census Bureau says the food truck industry grew because vendors have more flexibility in how they operate and have minimal startup costs.

With more than 30,000 food truck businesses reported in the United States for 2022, food trucks have been popping up all over Pine Bluff. While the city does support the business endeavors of these mobile kitchens, a proposed ordinance, if approved, would put many of these rolling kitchens out of business because of the requirement that they use a generator for their electrical needs and not a power pole.

Sharon Johnson, Pine Bluff city collector, presented a proposed amendment to an ordinance to the Public Health and Welfare Committee Zoom meeting dealing with food truck vendors

The measure was initiated by one or more brick-and-mortar restaurant owners, city officials said.

Johnson said there have been many complaints about the food trucks' use of power poles and she wanted to include the amendment in the ordinance that food trucks would not be able to use temporary power poles but would have to use generators instead as they moved around.

Council Member and committee member Joni Alexander disagreed with the proposal, stating that what makes a food truck mobile is the fact that it's on wheels.

George Hunt owns Betty Jean Grubs food truck on a lot located at 2011 Blake Street. On this particular day last week, however, he was located at Saracen Landing on the pier, participating in the city of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Food Truck Day on the lake.

Hunt, who has been in business for a little over a year, was aware of the proposed city ordinance and felt if a business owner owns a lot, they should be able to put a pole on their lot.

"That is your property," he said. "Singling out certain businesses is not right. You have to be careful when you do that because you are trying to limit us to use generators."

Hunt says he does use two generators to run his food truck because he powers not only his kitchen but two air conditioner units to keep the kitchen cool.

According to Legionfoodtrucks.com, a website guide for food trucks, portable diesel generators are hands down the most commonly used power source for food trucks because they are relatively affordable and durable enough to withstand long periods of continuous use.

The main drawback, however, is that diesel generators are a bit loud in operation and release higher amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere.

"Generators add to air and noise pollution," Hunt said, adding that the machines provide enough electricity to power all of his food truck appliances and lights for hours.

Brandon Monk, the owner of a brick-and-mortar restaurant Underwater Seafood, located at 916 S. Cherry St., said when he started his business he knew eventually he would branch out into the food truck industry.

"Food trucks provided more flexibility," he said. "You can pretty much take your kitchen wherever. If you are located in a location, you are able to go somewhere else and it's profitable, which is the main reason for a food truck."

Monk said he felt indifferent about the proposed ordinance because it didn't affect him one way or another. Monk, who owns the lot next to his restaurant, operates a food truck on his property on a power pole and also uses a generator when he travels.

"I think food truck owners should be able to use whatever is available," he said. "Neither is bad and if there is power available and you are paying for it, you should be able to use it."

Monk even offered his available lot and power pole to a food truck business owner or brick-and-mortar owner who wanted to expand into the food truck world.

In 2021, 'restaurants helping restaurants' became a viral sensation when restaurant owners allowed food trucks to use their parking lots to serve food due to indoor dining being closed.

Monk said he believes in these uncertain times, people should be lending a helping hand.

"It's not a money thing. We have the power that's available," he said. "If someone wants to come set up on our lot they could. We don't want an ordinance to stop people from making a living. That's not something that we need."

Both Monk and Hunt agreed that there are not many places to eat in Pine Bluff so if anybody is starting a food-based business, it should be supported.

Hunt said for those brick-and-mortar business owners who are complaining, "there's always going to be competition" and small business owners have to "step up your game and be innovative by changing your menu items."

"To have good competition you have to keep evolving, like cars and trucks that keep upgrading over time," said Hunt. "As a business owner, you have to upgrade. You just can't stay at the same level. We don't have a lot of food places as it is, and people get tired of eating the same thing every day. They want something different."

The proposed ordinance was voted in the committee meeting to be sent to the full council but with a recommendation that the measure not be passed. The ordinance was not on the agenda for the upcoming city council meeting tonight.