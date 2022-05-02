Razorback freshman shuts door on Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas closer Brady Tygart is one calm and cool freshman.

"I mean, seeing a freshman with that composure is pretty wild for me," said Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner, a fifth-year graduate transfer from Kent State. "I've never seen it, and I've been playing college baseball for a while now."

Facing Tim Elko -- Ole Miss' best hitter with a .316 batting average and 17 home runs -- with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Tygart got the senior first baseman to fly out to center fielder Braydon Webb as the No. 4 Razorbacks held on to win 4-3 Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Elko finished the series 5 for 12 with 4 RBI, but was 0 for 3 against Tygart in two games with seven runners left on base.

"I don't really care who's in the box," Tygart, a right-hander, said after pitching three scoreless innings Sunday to earn his seventh save. "I know what my stuff does. I know I can get anybody out."

Tygart walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning and finished with four walks while allowing one hit.

"Tygart just threw outstanding in my opinion," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "[The boxscore] says he walked four. I don't know if I'm buying that."





Van Horn made it clear he didn't agree with the calls by home plate umpire Brian deBruwere in the ninth inning but didn't mention him by name.

"We just feel like [Tygart] got squeezed big time," Van Horn said. "It was a bunch of either strikes or what we call 50-50 calls, and he didn't get any of them. He held his composure and finished it."

Tygart said his final pitch that got Elko out was a slider.





In the seventh inning, Tygart struck out Elko swinging on three consecutive curve balls to leave runners stranded at first and second base.

In Arkansas' 6-3 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night when Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, Tygart also struck out Elko swinging in the top of the inning on a slider with two runners on base.

"They pitched it well," Rebels Coach Mike Bianco said Sunday on the Ole Miss postgame radio show. "We just couldn't get the big hit."

Arkansas (34-10, 14-7 SEC) got two big hits.

Right fielder Chris Lanzilli and Turner each hit two-out, two-run home runs.

Lanzilli's home run after a double by Cayden Wallace gave the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

After Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) went ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning on Kemp Alderman's two-run single against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, Zack Morris and Tygart combined to shut down the Rebels the rest of the game.

Turner's 404-foot home run in the fifth inning after Lanzilli singled on a 3-2 pitch from Ole Miss starter Derek Diamond put Arkansas ahead 4-3. Lanzilli had an eight pitch at-bat.

"Chris deserves a lot of credit there, wearing that guy down," Turner said. "And I ended up getting a hanging slider."

Morris went 3 innings to extend his streak to 11 2/3 scoreless over his last 5 appearances.

"I don't really think too much about it," Morris said. "I just go out there and try to throw strikes, be consistent every outing."

Wiggins went 3 innings and allowed 3 runs, 3 hits and 3 walks.

"Wiggins, he just didn't throw the ball over the plate enough," Van Horn said. "And they were getting geared up."

After Ole Miss won Friday night's opener 4-2, the Razorbacks rallied to take their 13th consecutive home series against an SEC team going back to the 2019 season -- including beating the Rebels two of three games in an NCAA Super Regional.

"Bottom line, man, we got a win," Van Horn said. "That was our ultimate goal today, to win the series."

After the Rebels loaded the bases in the ninth inning, Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs had a mound visit with Tygart, Turner and the infielders.

"Coach Hobbs came back to the dugout and told me a couple of the guys were kind of laughing, like they thought it was almost laughable the strike zone that was going on there," Van Horn said. "And they said, 'Hey, don't worry. We got it. We'll be fine.'

"That's the kind of attitude we want."

Tygart threw 70 pitches Sunday after throwing 43 in two innings on Saturday night.

Van Horn said he was set to bring in Kole Ramage if Tygart hadn't gotten Elko to end the game.

"We were thinking he could give us 50, 55 pitches. He ended up throwing 70," Van Horn said. "Unfortunately, I think he threw 15 more than he probably had to, but that's what it ended up being."

Turner said the ninth-inning calls were the tightest strike zone he could recall this season.

"We were getting a bunch of balls that could have gone either way and just didn't get any of the calls," Tygart said. "But, I mean, that happens sometimes.

"Didn't make me any less confident in my stuff, so I kept going right after them."

Tygart is from Hernando, Miss. -- 41 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford -- and said he had extra motivation pitching against the Rebels.

"Yeah, they were one of the Mississippi schools I wanted to offer me and they didn't offer me," he said. "So I definitely had a bit more of an edge seeing them powder blues."

Tygart said he was recruited by Mississippi State as well as Arkansas. He pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Bulldogs four weeks ago in Mississippi State's 5-3 victory over the Razorbacks.

"The only other school that I had an offer from was Mississippi State," Tygart said. "And I don't want to wear that ugly maroon."