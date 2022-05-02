Razorbacks back to No. 3 in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up one place to No. 3 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday following a 3-1 week that included a series victory over Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks (34-10, 14-7 SEC) defeated Ole Miss 6-3 on Saturday and 4-3 on Sunday following a 4-2 loss to the Rebels in the series opener. Arkansas also beat Central Arkansas 2-1 in 10 innings Tuesday in North Little Rock.

There are seven SEC teams ranked this week, led by No. 1 Tennessee. Also ranked are Georgia (16), Auburn (18), LSU (19), Texas A&M (21) and Vanderbilt (23).

The Razorbacks have a 4-3 record against teams ranked this week.

Arkansas is scheduled to play three games at Auburn beginning Friday. The Razorbacks will play Missouri State on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 72 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. Arkansas has been in the top 10 of 27 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 2

1. Tennessee (40-4)

2. Oregon State (34-9)

3. Arkansas (34-10)

4. Oklahoma State (31-13)

5. Miami (32-12)

6. Virginia Tech (31-10)

7. Southern Miss (34-10)

8. UCLA (30-13)

9. Virginia (33-12)

10. Louisville (31-12)

11. Stanford (25-14)

12. Texas Tech (31-16)

13. Connecticut (37-8)

14. Notre Dame (28-10)

15. Gonzaga (28-13)

16. Georgia (30-14)

17. Maryland (35-9)

18. Auburn (31-14)

19. LSU (29-14)

20. Texas (31-16)

21. Texas A&M (27-15)

22. Texas State (34-11)

23. Vanderbilt (29-13)

24. Georgia Tech (27-18)

25. Florida State (26-15)