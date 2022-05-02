Razorbacks land transfer Hampton

Former Arkansas State University defensive lineman Terry Hampton orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Sunday after making an official visit to Fayetteville.

"Great people, great atmosphere," he said of Arkansas. "The coaches are really nice and great. They treated us like family. I get that family feel here, and I feel like that's important being my last year."

Hampton, 6-0, 293 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15 and had offers from Texas Tech, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Oregon State, Western Kentucky and Utah State before his pledge.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

"I feel like they're doing something special here, especially going into this year," Hampton said. "They're looking for a few changes on defense and I feel like I would be a great fit."

He played in six games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. As a sophomore in 2020, he played in 11 games and had 35 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He recorded 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for ASU.

A native of El Dorado, he grew up following Arkansas and wanted to play for the Razorbacks.

"It was a goal of mine coming out of high school, but things unfortunately happened with my injury and all, but that was the goal," he said.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has impressed him.

"Great coach, man, great coach," he said. "I can feel the energy being around him. I can tell he really knows what he's doing."

Hampton is the latest transfer in an eventful offseason for the Razorbacks. Other players who have transferred to Arkansas are Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood, LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, Georgia safety Latavious Brini and Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck.

The Razorbacks have also offered Nebraska defensive line transfer Casey Rogers. Oral commitments are nonbinding.