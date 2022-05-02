Remember when, Arkansas? Atkins pickle workers capped last jar of dill slices May 3, 2002





The last pickles packed by the Atkins Pickle Co. were not Atkins brand pickles. After 56 years of daily production, the Pope County town of Atkins' landmark business ended with a run of gallon-size Whitfield dill pickles, a Sam's Club house brand.

The assembly line packed the final glass jar with slices, shot it full of juice, capped it and dropped it beside three others in a four-pack carton about 10:30 a.m. May 3, 2002.

The carton sat on the end of the line so the employees about to be laid off by Dean Foods of Dallas could sign it. As they ate a steak luncheon and said tearful farewells, they explained that their last pickles would not be gobbled up on hamburgers and forgotten. They would be preserved in a pickle museum, along with the history of a business that employed most area residents at some point in their lives.

From 1946 to 2002, Atkins was Pickle City USA, shipping more than $40 million worth of pickles, peppers and relish across the nation and employing in its heyday 400-500 workers (the staff was down to 187 by 2002).

Every May beginning in 1992, thousands of visitors streamed off Interstate 40 at Exit 94 for Picklefest — a classic town fair where you ate fried pickles, licked frozen brine pops and watched courageous types win the pickle-eating contest.

In the years immediately after the shutdown, the civic organization People for a Better Atkins cast about for a new theme, but the name Picklefest (aka Pickle Fest) stuck.

Susanne Darter, president of People for a Better Atkins, says this year's fest — May 20-21 — once again will occupy downtown with a parade, crafts, games, a car show, preserved foods and drinks, and there will be a rodeo, too. Youth pageants will be May 14 in the Atkins High School auditorium.

The former pickle plant was bought by Atkins Prepared Foods LLC, which handles poultry, and life went on. But as yet there is no Atkins pickle museum. Darter says those final pickles are in storage at Atkins station, the historic Missouri-Pacific Depot on U.S. 64 where the civic group meets on the first Thursday every month.

