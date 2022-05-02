Salem man charged with manslaughter after fight over vehicle, authorities say

One man is dead and another has been charged with manslaughter following an argument over a vehicle in Izard County on Thursday, authorities said.

Deputies were notified Thursday of a crash involving an injured pedestrian in Horseshoe Bend, according to a Facebook post from the Izard County sheriff’s office. Once on scene, deputies found Corey Ferguson in a roadside ditch in front of a home on Hawk Lane, the post states

He was flown by air ambulance to UAMS Medical Center to receive treatment, deputies said. Ferguson died shortly after arriving at the hospital, and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers that Ferguson and the driver of the suspected vehicle, 30-year-old Alexander Blake Rouse, were involved in a fight in which Rouse was in the driver’s seat and Ferguson was standing outside the vehicle, the post states. The fight took place through the open window next to the driver’s seat, according to deputies.

Witnesses told authorities that, during the altercation, Rouse accelerated the vehicle while Ferguson was holding on to the steering wheel and door next to the driver’s seat, the post states.

Witnesses said the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed off the roadway and into a ditch while Ferguson was still holding onto it. According to authorities, the vehicle also struck a mailbox and two driveway culverts.

Rouse continued driving for approximately 400 yards before stopping the vehicle, exiting and fleeing on foot, the witnesses reportedly said.

Authorities said a resident of a nearby home came outside, called 911 and began to administer aid to Ferguson.

While processing the scene, investigators learned Rouse fled to a home located on Arkansas 354, where deputies took him into custody, according to the post.

Rouse reportedly confessed to using methamphetamine approximately 45 minutes prior to the altercation with Ferguson, authorities said.

Rouse was booked into the Izard County jail on charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death or personal injury of another and driving while intoxicated, the post states. He remained in the jail early Monday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.