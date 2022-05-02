Second phase of bond projects lined up in Fayetteville

Recommended bond projects for Phase II

• Transportation: $29,490,000

• Arts corridor: $12,615,000

• Parks: $10,950,000

• Drainage: $8,210,000

• Fire: $5,815,000

• Trails: $4,570,000

• City facilities: $2,690,000

Total: $74,340,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is ready to launch a second phase of bond projects.

City voters approved a $226 million bond referendum with 10 issues in April 2019. The 10 issues covered refinancing old bonds, transportation, trails, drainage, parks, economic development, city facilities, police, fire and building a cultural arts corridor downtown.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider issuing up to $74.3 million in bonds to cover projects in transportation, trails, drainage, parks, city facilities, fire and the arts corridor. A majority of the money, about 71%, would go toward transportation, the arts corridor and parks.

The council in June 2019 OK'd issuing up to nearly $142.7 million in bonds across the 10 issues for a first phase in projects. The first phase covered the entire amounts needed for the issues pertaining to refinancing old bonds, economic development and building a new police headquarters.

The second phase would wrap up spending on projects in trails, drainage, city facilities, fire and the arts corridor. After the second phase ends in three years, about $15 million should be left over for transportation and park projects in a third and final phase, Fayetteville Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said.

The federal government requires cities to obligate at least 85% of the money issued from bonds within three years, Becker said. Cities need to spend the rest soon thereafter to show good faith in complying with the rules, he said.

So far, the city has spent or obligated more than 85% of the money from the first phase, totaling more than $105 million, Becker said. That means the city can move to a new phase, he said.

Using what's available

About $29.5 million is proposed for transportation projects.

The city has a list of 14 transportation projects it could take on in the next phase. There also are 10 more projects off the list for now, Public Works Director Chris Brown said. The city hopes to use about $10 million in a third phase, and any projects left incomplete from the second phase could move to the third phase. Additionally, any of the 10 projects left on the chopping block could be added back if there's enough money available, he said.

The pandemic caused supply chain issues and labor shortages that resulted in inflated costs, and city officials hope the market will stabilize in the coming years, Brown said. Prioritization of projects could change as costs fluctuate and federal aid becomes available, Brown said.

"If we can get some bids that start coming back down and are a little more competitive, we definitely can do a lot more with what we've got," he said.

Among the first projects residents should see get underway is construction of a midtown corridor. The corridor involves pedestrian, bicycle and road work on Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard -- formerly Porter Road -- and Deane, Sycamore and Poplar streets linking east to College Avenue.

Other projects include improvements to College Avenue from North Street to Green Acres Road and extending Plainview Avenue south through Fiesta Square shopping center with a roundabout connecting to Rolling Hills Drive and Appleby Road, Brown said.

The city also is working on completing a few first-phase projects. Those include an overhaul of the intersection with Archibald Yell Boulevard, South College Avenue and Rock Street; putting a traffic signal at 15th Street and Razorback Road; and redoing the intersection of Center Street and Harmon Avenue in between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus and the Fayetteville High School football field.

Getting it done

The second-largest amount in phase two would go toward construction of the arts corridor downtown, at about $12.6 million.

The move would round out spending on the entire $31.6 million project. Costs to build a parking deck northwest of Dickson Street and West Avenue, turning the Fay Jones woods west of the Fayetteville Public Library into a nature attraction and street work along West Avenue between Center and South streets were covered in phase one.

The next phase will cover costs to turn the Walton Arts Center parking lot into the civic space of the corridor, known as the Ramble, as well as street work on West Avenue from Center to Dickson streets.

The entire project should wrap by the end of 2024. Construction on the deck has started and should finish in about a year, said Peter Nierengarten, the city's environmental director. After that, construction to turn the parking lot into the civic space will start. The city should be able do street work concurrently with work on the other two pieces, he said.

Work on the woods and nearby streets is scheduled to finish in June, Nierengarten said.

For parks, the city has seven projects totaling nearly $11 million on the list for phase two. Those include development of Underwood Park on the west side of town; work on the softball fields and Veterans Park at Lake Fayetteville; developing and implementing a master plan for Walker Park; a gathering hub building with restrooms and improvements to tennis courts at Wilson Park; improving access to the lake and other work at Bryce Davis Park; expanding the Yvonne Richardson Community Center; and planning a paddle park at the West Fork of the White River.

Ted Jack, park planner, said construction of the paddle park will likely serve as the focus for a third phase of projects. Department heads anticipate having about $4-5 million left over to develop the park, he said.

Big spenders

Four other bond issues make up the remaining $21.3 million proposed for phase two: drainage, fire, city facilities and trails.

The city wants to improve drainage near Sunbridge Drive and College Avenue, as well as Elmhurst Avenue and McClinton Street near Nantucket Apartments, for $8.2 million.

About $5.8 million will go toward building a new fire station somewhere in the center of town.

Another $2.7 million would go to improvements at city facilities such as city hall, the parks building on Happy Hollow Road and what will soon be the former police station south of the downtown square. The administration is still thinking about a use for the police station building, spokeswoman Lisa Thurber said.

The nearly $4.6 million proposed for trails would include the Midtown and cultural arts corridors. A trail proposed on Mission Boulevard would fill in gaps from a historic neighborhood near downtown to the northeast side of town. Bond money will supplement the project along with money from the city's annual capital budget for trails. A trail also would go through the interchange at Interstate 49 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is doing the interchange project.

The city also wants to extend St. Paul Trail from the Razorback Greenway to Dead Horse Mountain Road and fill in gaps on the Shiloh Trail from Moore Lane to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, said Matt Mihalevich, trails coordinator.

Other cities in Northwest Arkansas are at various stages on their bond issues.

Springdale voters approved a $224.6 million bond referendum in February 2018. Issues included refinancing old bonds, streets, parks, fire, police/court/city administration buildings and work on the animal shelter. The city issued $188 million in bonds across the six issues in May 2018, according to Laura Favorite, finance director.

Rogers voters approved a $299.5 million bond referendum in August 2018. Issues included debt refinance, streets, parks, police and fire. The city issued nearly $186 million in bonds in December 2018 across all five issues. The administration plans to issue the remaining bonds this year to finish street and park projects, said Casey Wilhelm, director of finance.

Bentonville voters approved a $266 million bond referendum in April 2021. Issues included extending a 1% sales tax, refinancing old bonds, streets, parks, radio communications, police, fire, drainage and expanding the city's library. The city issued $84 million of the bonds last year, according to Jake Harper, finance director.

Traffic flows Thursday April 28, 2022 along College Ave in Fayetteville. The city has more than $6 million budgeted to do work along College Avenue between North Street and Green Acres Road, similar to the work done between Maple and North streets a few years ago. Planning staff also are working on a rezoning plan for the stretch. Visit nwaonline.com/220501Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

