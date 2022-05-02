Severe thunderstorms possible in Arkansas throughout week, forecasters say

Severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of Arkansas throughout the week, forecasters said Monday.

Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards, but a few brief tornados cannot be ruled out, a briefing from the weather service states.

Roughly the northwestern third of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather, including hail as large as a quarter, wind speeds of up to 60 mph, and a very low chance for tornadoes, according to the weather service. Central Arkansas is at a marginal risk for those same conditions, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said they’ll be observing northwest portions of the state for excessive rainfall and flash flooding Monday. That region is under a flood watch through Tuesday morning, with portions of the area expected to see as much as 3 inches of rain.

Central Arkansas can expect up to an inch and a half of rain, according to the briefing.

On Wednesday, some severe storms may be seen across the northwestern portion of the state later in the day, according to forecasters.

A chance for severe weather will return Thursday, with most of the state in a risk area. According to the weather service, much of eastern Arkansas will be at the greatest for severe thunderstorms.