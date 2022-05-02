Springdale Police investigating fatal shooting

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Police officers responded about 6:52 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call at 3956 Butterfield Coach Road and found a woman believed to be in her 30s with a gunshot wound in her head, according to a Police Department news release.

The woman was determined to be dead and was not transported to a medical facility, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.



