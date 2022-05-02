Super Quiz: Funny Road Signs

1. Despite the high cost of ------------, it remains popular.
2. Lego store reopens after lockdown. Folks lined up for ------------.
3. To be Frank, I'd have to change my --------.
4. Big shout out to my fingers. I can always ---------- on them.
5. My relationship with whiskey is on the ----------.
6. Electricians have to strip to make -------- meet.
7. Irony is the opposite of --------------.
8. I didn't say it was your fault. I said I was -------------- you.
9. Nothing tops a plain ----------.
ANSWERS
1. Living
2. Blocks
3. Name
4. Count
5. Rocks
6. Ends
7. Wrinkly
8. Blaming
9. Pizza