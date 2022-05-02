Super Quiz: Funny Road Signs

1. Despite the high cost of ------------, it remains popular.

2. Lego store reopens after lockdown. Folks lined up for ------------.

3. To be Frank, I'd have to change my --------.

4. Big shout out to my fingers. I can always ---------- on them.

5. My relationship with whiskey is on the ----------.

6. Electricians have to strip to make -------- meet.

7. Irony is the opposite of --------------.

8. I didn't say it was your fault. I said I was -------------- you.

9. Nothing tops a plain ----------.

ANSWERS

1. Living

2. Blocks

3. Name

4. Count

5. Rocks

6. Ends

7. Wrinkly

8. Blaming

9. Pizza