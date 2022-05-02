Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

TEXARKANA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday at a Texarkana apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at the Links at Texarkana, 333 Links Drive, said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, spokesperson for the Texarkana Police Department.

Officers found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are gathering information and talking to witnesses, Pilgreen said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime, is asked to call the department’s criminal investigation division at (903) 798-3130 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 798-7867.