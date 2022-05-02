Two wanted in Fort Smith Sunday shootings





FORT SMITH -- Police are looking for two suspects in two separate, but related shootings Sunday afternoon.

Cecil Gardner V and Christopher Lamar Palmer are wanted in connection with shooting incidents at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1815 N. Greenwood Ave. and in the 5000 block of South 28th Street respectively, according to a Sunday post on the department's Twitter account. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded Sunday to Martin Luther King Park and a hospital on a shooting incident taking place at 4:48 p.m., according to the department. The victim, who wasn't identified, had driven himself to the hospital with a reported gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police reported later the victim was in surgery and expected to recover.

Witnesses reported Gardner fled the area in a white, two-door passenger vehicle, police stated.

The Police Department received notice of the second shooting incident on South 28th Street at about 5:53 p.m. Sunday. However, no injuries were reported.

Palmer fled the area in a "2010-ish" Mercedes S series that could be beige or gray with a temporary tag from an unknown state, according to police. He is a probationer under inactive supervision on a suspended sentence.

Those with any information that can help police in finding Gardner or Palmer are asked to call 911 or (479) 709-5000. Tips that would be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 must be submitted through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.

Aric Mitchell , police spokesman, said no arrests had been made as of about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Christopher Lamar Palmer







Cecil Gardner V





