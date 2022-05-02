Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 18

Dairy Queen

2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of ice cream cakes prepared on-site and stored in freezer for customer self-service lack adequate labeling.

El Mazatleco Bar And Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: A pest control was here, but they need to come back for more application of product to control insects.

Noncritical violations: Facility has a letter from supplier about parasite destruction, but the letter indicated "shrimp" not fish. No accredited certified food protection manager documentation.

El Ranchito Supermercado-Store

1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There was no sanitation water made at the time of inspection. Chemical sanitation water shall be made during operational hours.

Noncritical violations: None

Gusano's Pizza

1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut tomatoes temped at 49 degrees on melted ice and limes at 42 degrees in beer box.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. The thermometer on the walk-in cooler was not working. Test strips were not working with the sanitizer. Black debris inside ice machine and beer box.

Homie Thai Food & Grill

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: There are very few dates on the food in the reach-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Food protection training has not been completed for certified food protection manager. Two bags of chicken pieces are observed thawing in a bucket. The tracks for the reach-in refrigerator has food residues keeping the tracks from operating correctly. Permit has expired for this establishment as of 11/31/2021.

Impact Nutrition

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several powder dispensing utensils and small ice container scoop handles are not stored upward.

Penguin Ed's Barbeque

2773 Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee used the handwashing sink to wet a cloth.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food safety manager certification. Two food employees lack beard restraints. One knife handle for slicing located in food preparation area is wrapped with Para cord. Two circular fan shrouds lack cleaning.

April 19

Chuck's Cake Shoppe

407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the establishment. Glitter, which is nontoxic but not approved for human consumption, was on site. Large tubs of ingredients were not labeled. No test strips are available for testing sanitizer solution. Buildup of food debris on surfaces and floors.

G's Meaty Buns

2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins

Critical violations: A pitcher is sitting in the handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Karen's Kreations

503 Holcomb St., Apt. C, Springdale

Critical violations: No service sink, which is required.

Noncritical violations: No food protection manager certified on staff. Door in restroom lacks a provided with a self-closing door.

Las Palmas

1115 E. Henry De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The can opener knife and the knives in the butcher block are dirty.

Noncritical violations: Food safety course has not been completed yet.

Little House Of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Guacamole in prep table was at 48 degrees, salsa in prep table was at 45 degrees, hot sauce in the fridge under prep table was 51 degrees, cut tomatoes in prep table were at 48 degrees, shredded cheese in the prep table was at 42 degrees, and jalapenos in fridge under prep table were 49 degrees. Live mouse was observed in the hot water heater area.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Back door was open and protected by a screen. Center compartment was not being used as a rinse sink. Lower portion of wall in hot water heater is damaged, unused drain has accumulation of debris, vents have a buildup of debris and lighting unit lacks cover.

Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop-Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager available at time of inspection. Light in kitchen lacks shielding.

Marketplace Grill

1636 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The pie servers stored for use had food residues on surface. Three pieces of cooked chicken held in hot holding at 125 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on June 30, 2021.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified protection manager.

The County Fare

14375 Tyree Mountain Road, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The fryers, refrigerator and equipment should be deep cleaned prior to opening.

April 20

Atlas The Restaurant

208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottles of oil in the food prep area are not labeled.

Chao's Asian & American Foods

2838 Cider Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor is covered with corrugated fiberboard.

Har-Ber High School

300 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floor in the walk-in cooler is sticky. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned with a frequency to prevent buildup.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee was seen cutting tomatoes on top of a reach-in cooler in the back room without a cutting board. Large containers of refried beans were cooling in the back upon arrival. The temperature was reading at 127 degrees. At the conclusion of this inspection, the temperature was at 123 degrees. Cooked chicken in the walk-in was 42 degrees, cut tomatoes in the walk-in were at 43 degrees, Flan in the walk-in was at 42 degrees, salsa in the server line fridge was at 42 degrees and cranberry juice in the bar area fridge was at 42 degrees. Temperature should be kept at 41 degrees or below. Package of dish detergent was being stored on top of freezer containing food.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of raw eggs were stored above uncovered bucket of cheese sauce. Beans that were not cooling properly were being cooled in a large steam pan. Vacuum packed fish was thawing in the walk-in. Handles of beer cooler were broken leaving exposed screws and duct tape. Freezer lid used for cutting board was rusty, chipped and dented. Three-compartment sink in the bar area utilized a lactic acid sanitizer solution that requires specific test strips. Test strips were not available. Facility is required to have an irreversible registering temperature indicator for the hot water sanitizing dish machine to measure temperature of utensil surface. Cover over the light in back room over dish area is missing cover.

Rick's Bakery

1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sausage rolls in hot holding case temperatures are between 91-118 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: One food employee in cake decorating area is wearing a fitness bracelet while preparing food. Plastic forks and knives for customer self-service are stored handles downward in container.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is eating in food preparation area. Container with raw eggs are stored above an open container with noodles. Rice used to prepare sushi lacks marked time.

Noncritical violations: Rice scoop stored in standing water at 93 degrees. Plastic bulk container used to store dry food (sugar), the lid is wrapped plastic, but the plastic is torn and it is hanging over the food (physical contamination). Test strips not available. One ceiling tile is missing.

Taqueria Michoacan

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the hand washing sink. Three dishes were being held at room temperature. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot (135 degrees or above) or cold (41 degrees or below).

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken.

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager documentation is available.

Willis Shaw Elementary

4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

April 21

10 Box Cost Plus-Harps Food Stores

1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Canned food dented on seal (four dark red kidney beans and two pineapple). Packaged raw bacon (Oscar Mayer) stored above packaged fully cooked turkey sausage. Raw bacon (Farmland) stored above ready-to-eat fully cooked packaged sausages. Packaged on-site cheese double cream dated "05/11" . Food packaged on-site shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days.

Noncritical violations: No documented certified food protection manager is available. Plastic protection of vent in the meat area is not clean.

Arkansas Children's Northwest

2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Two knives stored in the knife block had food residues on the surface. Food contact surface shall be cleaned and sanitized before use.

Noncritical violations: None

Axis Lounge

25 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Facility has a vacuum packaging machine and has vacuum packaged raw beef and chicken. Items were frozen. Facility must comply with the HACCP plans and procedures that are submitted and maintain and provide upon request, records to the regulatory authority. Posted permit expired Aug. 17, 2018.

Cafe Rue Orleans

1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. A service sink is not installed. One ceiling light bulb lacks shielding in food preparation area.

Ella's Restaurant

465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw hamburger in left prep table was at 51 degrees, raw chicken in left prep table was at 50 degrees, raw fish in left prep table was at 53 degrees, goat cheese spread in left prep table was at 49 degrees, cut melon in left prep table was at 51 degrees and sausage in right prep table was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Potato fry cutter requires cleaning. Vacuum packed fish has packaging label that reads, "Keep frozen. Remove from packaging and thaw under refrigeration immediately." Bottle of simple syrup in server prep area was not labeled. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

4910 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. No test strips. Posted permit expired Jan. 28, 2022.

Golden Dragon

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed Jell-O in the walk-in cooler lacks a cover. Raw chicken stored above shrimp and other items. The refrigerator holding crab meat is holding foods at 45 degrees and ambient thermometer stated 50 degrees. The working surfaces for food preparation have excessive food residue that do not match the food being prepared.

Noncritical violations: The back door was open. The trash cans and floors have food residues on the surface that look to be a buildup of food residues.

Mockingbird Kitchen

1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a fitness bracelet.

Ronda's Roadhouse

504 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food safety manager certification. Container for storing wet wiping cloths is stored on the floor.

Savoy Tea Company

19 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired April 30, 2020.

Taqueria Leo's

617 N. College Ave., Lot 11, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Retail food permit has expired.

Taste Of Thai

31 E. Center St., Suite 100, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Half and half at 44 degrees in the new refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Sauces in white vinegar bottles were stored at room temperature (77 degrees). Multiple items such as sauces and bags of cut produce were not date marked.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the handwashing sinks has cubed ice dumped in the sink basin.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet. Two reach-in refrigerators have an excess amount of condensation on the bottom shelving.

April 22

Blu Fin Sushi & Bar

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wrapped container or raw beef stored above raw zucchini.

Casey's General Store

2720 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 31, 2021.

Hunan Manor

1147 N. Tahoe Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut melon on cold hold buffet at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Raw salmon and tuna being used in sushi rolls, parasite destruction forms provided for the tuna but were unavailable for the salmon. Sauces and chopped vegetables were not date marked. No asterisking on the sushi menu. No thermometer in prep table refrigerator.

La Huerta

1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored in food preparation area without a lid. Wait person is slicing lemon wedges with bare hands. No bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Mechanical ventilation hood filters have been removed for cleaning.

La Michoacana De Robinson

101 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Drain in the sinks lack cleaning, it has food debris, grease and bad smell.

NWA Beavertails

18732 Shoreline Way, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of grease on back of fryer.

Saddlebock Brewery

18244 Habberton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified protection manager. In the food preparation area the door is open to the outside. Retail food permit expired 07/31/2021.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: In the walk-in cooler, boxes of chicken parts, made in store chorizo and boxes of raw beef are uncovered.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manger available. A jelly candy repackaged from a large container lacks a label of food item and ingredient list.

The Bar-B-Q-Place

3542 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw pork, potato salad, pie and coleslaw internal temperatures are 56 degrees. The refrigerator is in defrost cycle. Equipment for holding cold food, shall maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations. Ants observed on serving counter.

Noncritical violations: Priority items noted. An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee lacks a hair restraint.

The Flying Burrito Company

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and shredded cheese stored (in upper area) with internal temperatures of 52 degrees. Salsa, pico de gallo (in lower area) of flip top refrigerator located in drive thru area are 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Flip top refrigerator thermometer is not functioning. One section of painted ceiling in back food preparation area is peeling.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 18 -- CD's Food Truck, 711 Madison 6021, Elkins; Dollar Tree, 3873 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Fayetteville School Warehouse, 2233 Stone St., Fayetteville; Kids Unlimited Learning Academy, 1268 Electric Ave., Springdale; Kirsty's Place West Child Care, 6363 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce St., Fayetteville

April 19 -- Elkins Elementary School, 380 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Middle School, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Primary School, 476 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Senior Activity Center, 149 W. First Ave., Elkins; J.O. Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

April 20 -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Fitz's Snoballs Food Truck, 5675 Fitzgerald Lane, Springdale; Ice Ice Shavey, 290 E. Main St., Farmington; Ivory M. Conley Head Start, 1225 Wood Ave., Fayetteville

April 21 -- Petra Cafe, 31 E. Center St., 101, Fayetteville

April 22 -- Bayyari Elementary School, 2199 Scottsdale Ave., Springdale; Happy Hollow Elementary School, 2175 Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville; Rose Stop, 1003 S. Pleasant St, Springdale