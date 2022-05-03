Sections
Up to 4 inches of additional rainfall predicted in Northwest Arkansas; severe weather a risk on Thursday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:23 a.m.
Additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible across Northwest Arkansas between Tuesday morning and Friday, forecasters said. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible across Northwest Arkansas between Tuesday morning and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Further east, rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, according to the weather service.

Severe weather chances will return Thursday, with most of the region at an enhanced risk for severe storms and weather hazards including hail up to the size of a golf ball, winds up to 60 miles per hour, and low tornado potential, forecasters say.

