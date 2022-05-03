Up to 4 inches of additional rainfall predicted in Northwest Arkansas; severe weather a risk on Thursday

Additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible across Northwest Arkansas between Tuesday morning and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Further east, rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, according to the weather service.

Severe weather chances will return Thursday, with most of the region at an enhanced risk for severe storms and weather hazards including hail up to the size of a golf ball, winds up to 60 miles per hour, and low tornado potential, forecasters say.