Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall to 25-month low

Breaking with a recent upward trend, Arkansas posted a smaller increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday compared to a week earlier as the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals fell to a new two-year low.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by four, to 11,398.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by seven, to 41, its lowest level since March 26, 2020.

The state's count of cases rose by 134, more than double the increase a day earlier but smaller by 78 than the one the previous Tuesday.

After rising the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 124, which was down from an average of 127 a day the previous week.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by five, to 1,511. That was still down from a recent high of 1,567 cases that were active as of Sunday.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 13.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose by two on Monday, remained Tuesday at 17.