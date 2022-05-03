Arkansas Supreme Court justice touts experience; opponent points to judicial philosophy

A state Supreme Court justice seeking a third term will have to defeat a lower-court judge who has held various positions in the judicial system.

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker faces Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay in the nonpartisan judicial race for Position 6.

Baker, 58, has served in the position since filling a vacancy on the high court after a special election in 2010, when she defeated Circuit Judge Tim Fox and Evelyn Moorehead. Baker completed the term of Justice Annabelle Imber, who retired in 2009. Baker won re-election in 2014.

"My 27 years of experience as a judge separates me from my opponent," Baker said in an email. "I have faithfully served the people of Arkansas as a juvenile judge, circuit judge Court of Appeals judge, and I have twice been elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court. During that time, I have handled thousands of appellate case. My work product is unmatched in the type of cases I have decided and longevity of my service."

Baker said she is running for reelection because Arkansans deserve to have strong, sensible leadership on the state's highest court.

"I am committed to upholding the rule of law because activism has no place in the judiciary," she said. "I serve as the senior justice on the Supreme Court, and it is my job to ensure fair and impartial justice for all."

DeLay, 57, is a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge. He served as a Republican in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1995-99 and in the state Senate from 1999-2003.

Then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, appointed DeLay to fill a two-year term as Sebastian County's prosecuting attorney, starting in 2007.

DeLay said the three things that separate him from Baker are his transparency, accessibility and judicial philosophy.

"Throughout this campaign I have answered every question posed of me, both by the press and members of the public," he said. "On the other hand, my opponent has not made a single public appearance as a candidate, has been unavailable to members of the press, has failed to appear at candidate forums, and has refused to answer questions in voters' guides."

DeLay said he considers himself a constitutional conservative.

"My opponent is part of the liberal, left wing of the court, and I believe that is why she is hiding from the public," he said. "Our contrasting judicial philosophies will give voters a clear choice in this race."

A JUDGE'S ROLE

DeLay said the role of an appellate judge is to ensure the applicable law is appropriately applied to the facts in a given case, to protect the constitutional rights of citizens, to interpret statutes giving words their plain and ordinary meaning and, above all, to make sure justice is served.

"Every week our state Supreme Court makes decisions that impact our business climate, determine who is set free to walk our streets, and affect our individual rights and liberties," he said. "In short, the court influences our quality of life here in Arkansas."

Baker emphasized the importance of the role a Supreme Court justice plays.

"I stand to defend our constitution from attack every day," she said. "I am required to interpret the law, which is exactly what I do."

However, Baker said, that role is also limited.

"For 27 years, I have called 'balls and strikes' rather than tipping the scales of justice for anyone," she said. "Regardless of the outcome, I have been true to my oath of office to apply the law as it is written."

JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY

DeLay said Arkansans deserve a justice who possesses the judicial philosophy they want to see making such important decisions.

"I represent the conservative option for the voters of Arkansas," he said.

DeLay said he wants Arkansans to know that his race for the Supreme Court position presents an opportunity to have a conservative court in the state that is consistent with what he believes are the values of its people.

Baker said the constitution and the way of life as defined by the country's founding fathers are under attack.

"The principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence still ring true and are nonnegotiable," she said. "Arkansas must elect justices who are willing to fight to preserve these rights regardless of whether it is popular or not. I am the only candidate who has a proven track record of doing just that. All of my opinions can be easily accessed at www.arcourts.gov."