Arts & Science Center’s May lineup includes games, Live@5, quilting

Games, music, quilting and art — it’s all there in May at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

GAME ON MAIN — MAY 3, 17, 31

Youths in grades 5-12 are invited to a biweekly program where students will have space to socialize with friends, finish homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will be held every other Tuesday in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main from 3:30-6 p.m.

This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess, according to a news release.

Game on Main is facilitated by Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle. Game on Main is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org.

LIVE@5 FEATURING TIM ANTHONY — MAY 6

Patrons may join ASC for Live@5, featuring Tim Anthony, from 5-7 p.m. May 6. This concert will be in the ART Yard at 623 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and is open to visitors ages 21 or older. Complimentary wine and beer is available, thanks to ASC’s Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors.

Anthony is an internationally traveled musician based at Little Rock. His vocals and keyboard skills are coupled to produce soulful, raspy jazz and R&B concerts. Anthony plays with Wine & Roses, a featured band at ASC’s Live@5. This will be his first solo show at the center.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues and rock ’n’ roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month with its long-running Live@5 concert series.

COLLAGE QUILTING WORKSHOP — MAY 7

Texas-based multimedia artist Alice “Aida” Ayers will lead a collage quilting workshop from 1-3 p.m. May 7. This project will teach students the process of creating basic quilting patterns and using applique, embroidery and nontraditional techniques to create a mosaic collage from fabric. At the end, participants will be equipped with the basic techniques required to create larger pieces, according to a news release.

This workshop is for ages 13 and older, and a maximum of 12 participants may attend. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. All materials are included.

Ayers holds degrees in fine art, design and art education. She has exhibited internationally and conducted more than 250 residencies, encompassing the majority of educational levels.

For more information, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.

HARRINGTON, PENISTER RECEPTION — MAY 12

The public is invited to a free artist reception for the exhibitions “In Between” by Tammy Harrington and “Life’s a Card Game” by Rashawn Penister. The reception will be 5-7 p.m. May 12. Both exhibitions are sponsored by Simmons Bank.

“‘In Between’ combines Harrington’s sensibilities as a printmaker with the Chinese folk art of paper cut,” according to the release. “As a Chinese-American woman, Harrington uses her figurative compositions to explore how this ratio of her cultural identity is perceived by others.” Harrington’s exhibition will be at ASC from May 5 through July 30.

Penister’s “Life’s a Card Game” exhibition features mixed-media portraits inspired by the idiom “to play the cards you’re dealt.” “Made from playing cards that are cut into different shapes to form the subject, Penister creates a visual message within his portraits to illustrate how we are metaphorically playing a card game by making life choices,” according to the release. “His portraits feature both well-known figures, like Miles Davis and Kendrick Lamar, and anonymous subjects, situating the average person amongst the aspirational who have played their cards well.” Penister’s exhibition will be at ASC from May 12 through June 25.

ART NIGHT ON THE BLOCK — MAY 12

People are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for a night of activity for all ages on the ASC campus from 5-7 p.m. May 12. Stop by all of the stations to be entered into a raffle.

At ASC’s home facility, patrons are urged to stop by for a drop-in reception and to view work by exhibiting artists Tammy Harrington and Rashawn Penister. Activities include taking pictures in a photo booth and helping complete an indoor community mural.

The ARTSpace on Main will feature a collaborative art project created by Pine Bluff High School, Dollarway High School and Robert Morehead Middle School students, who have been working with ASC’s Arts in Integration residency artists Elly Bates, Aida Ayers and Brie Boyce.

Also on display will be colorful quilts created by artist Aida Ayers. Afterwards, people can participate in science experiments and learn about all of the summer camps ASC planned for this year. Visit ART WORKS on Main to play games in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater.

GAMING UNPLUGGED — MAY 13

The Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater will host ART WORKS Presents: Gaming Unplugged from 6-8 p.m. May 13. Community members 16 and older can join ASC’s Game Master Rhodes Daigle for challenges and fan favorite games. Collaborate with fellow audience members for a chance to win bragging rights and prizes.

The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. ART WORKS Presents is sponsored by Double Header.

WHIMSICAL MAKEUP WITH AMBER ROBINSON — MAY 14

Amber Robinson will facilitate a beginner hands-on theater makeup tutorial based on the animals in Disney’s “Cinderella” from 1-3 p.m. May 14 during the Second Saturday Family FunDay. ASC encourages participants to come in pairs to practice different makeup techniques on each other during the workshop.

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE — MAY 21

People may exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence, every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is May 21. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older.

ASC hosts the program in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff.

The cost is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Participants should sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own and wear yoga-appropriate attire. The session is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

ART LAB: YOUTH PRINTMAKING WORKSHOP — MAY 21

Instructor Kristin Mc-Caslin will lead ART LAB from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and be taught the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers.

McCaslin began practicing art in 2013. Since then, the Little Rock artist has led paint parties and art workshops for local businesses and seeks to build others up through art.

Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.



