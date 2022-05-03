Centerton man arrested after stabbing reported

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Centerton man was arrested Tuesday after a reported stabbing in a Leverett Avenue apartment.

Brandon Brown, 33, of 800 Michael St. in Centerton, was arrested in connection with aggravated residential burglary and battery.

Officers were called to 1784 N. Leverett Ave. on a report of a disturbance at 10:11 p.m. Monday, according to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department. The caller reported hearing screaming and yelling coming from inside an apartment, but had no information on who was involved.

About 10 minutes later, an officer who was working as security at Washington Regional Medical Center reported a man who had been stabbed had just arrived at the emergency room. The officer spoke with the man and several other people with him and was told they had been at the Leverett Avenue apartment when the disturbance was reported.

The man and his girlfriend, whose names were not released by police, told officers he had been stabbed by Brown during an altercation. Brown and the man's girlfriend had been involved in a relationship in the past, they said.

According to the report, Brown went to the woman's apartment and confronted her boyfriend but left without incident. Brown reportedly returned later and attacked the man inside the apartment, knocking him down, punching him several times and then stabbing him.

The woman told police she screamed and her roommate came out of her bedroom during the fight. Brown was pushed toward the front door of the apartment and threw a knife at the roommate as he was leaving. Brown returned briefly to retrieve his car keys, then left, according to the report.

Centerton police arrested Brown shortly after the incident in connection with driving while intoxicated and Fayetteville investigators picked him up for questioning. According to the report, Brown told investigators he was in a fight at the apartment and "thought he possibly stabbed the victim."

Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. According to the Sheriff's Office he was brought in at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday and was still in the pre-booking area as of 11 a.m. No other information was available.



