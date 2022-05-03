City sets waste-dump day at stadium

The city of Pine Bluff will host a free dump day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hestand Stadium.

Residents may dump appliances, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal and other items. The site won't accept tires, infectious waste, batters or electronics, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Street Department, (870) 543-5140.

Hutchinson to attend dedication

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to attend the Gov. Mike Beebe Scenic Overlook and Boat Ramp dedication and ribbon-cutting. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McCallie Boat Launch in Arkansas City, according to a news release.

Area residents appointed to boards

Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently appointed these southeast Arkansas residents to state boards:

• Marty Casteel, Pine Bluff, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission, to serve at the pleasure of the governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.

• Phillip McBee, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Aging. The term expires on Jan. 14, 2023.

• Betty Bradshaw, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Aging. The term expires on Jan. 14, 2026.

• Jammy Turner, Gillett, was reappointed to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. The term expires on Aug. 15, 2025.