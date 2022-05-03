Marriage Licenses

Daniel Tate, 34, and Whitney Kirksey, 33, both of Denton, Texas.

Christopher Haynie, 25, and Amy Rogers, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Jaycie Charlton, 19, and Jason Hartin, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Calvertis Jarrett, 64, and Terrie Frazier, 59, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Roberts, 28, and Josephine Gass, 26, both of Little Rock.

Merlean Simpson, 61, of North Little Rock and John Parker, 70, of Little Rock.

Dennis Glasscock, 59, and Luther Gardner, 65, both of Maumelle.

Antoine Larry, 26, and Torshia Forte, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Nathan Worswick, 24, and Sage Bausher, 22, both of North Little Rock.

James Holder, 27, and Laura Lanier, 26, both of Little Rock.

Ismael Diabate, 27, and Adresha Marlon, 26, both of Alexander.

Amy Hughes, 36, and Amanda Harrison, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Bruce Dillon, 34, and Amanda Rogers, 39, both of Sherwood.

Graceson Sharp, 24, and Karissa Sonesouphab, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Deshaun Johnson, 30, and Dezirae Bradley, 30, both of North Little Rock.

James Banks, 58, and Tammy Brazier, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Charles Brazeal, 24, and Payton Harbert, 23, both of Little Rock.

D' Angelo Lewis, 36, and Michelle Hooks, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Amia Evans, 22, and Ronnie Hinton, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Blake Green, 27, and Briana Gardner, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1483. Latoya Whitfield v. Charles Whitfield.

22-1484. Leigha Lugo v. Anthony Lugo.

22-1491. Jalesia Smith v. Ralph Smith.

22-1498. Marvin Price v. Phyllis Price.

22-1492. Zach Dudenhoeffer v. Natalie Dudenhoeffer.

22-1501. Ashley Hart v. Deon Sherman.

22-1507. Rochel Harper v. Myron Wright.

22-1509. Travis Cole Jr. v. Lacey Cole.

22-1510. Niki Pettus v. Patrick Pettus.

22-1511. Jami De La Cruz v. Joshua De La Cruz.

22-1512. Julio Meza Sosa v. Sarah Pizzolatto.

GRANTED

18-2305. Veronica McPeters v. Ronnel McPeters.

20-3340. Sheena Perkins v. Jarnell Perkins.

21-1322. Chelsea Hattaway v. Shannon Hattaway.

21-1491. Devonta Miller v. Shatorri Miller.

21-1852. Cassandra McGhee v. Troy McGhee.

22-91. Ravan Watts v. Cautry Watts III.

22-609. Ashley Sharp v. Jason Fitzgerald.

22-703. Erica Cooper v. Aaron Cooper.

22-875. Gregory Nichols v. James Asaro.

22-1042. Stacia Chastain v. Matthew Chastain.