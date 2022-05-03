BASEBALL

First-place Mets designate Cano for assignment

NEW YORK -- Robinson Cano was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.

The slumping Cano was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Cano was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead.

The 39-year-old Cano, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 (8 for 41) with 1 home run, 3 RBI and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances. He has appeared in 12 of 23 games, starting six at second base and five at designated hitter.

An eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Cano spent his first nine big league seasons across town with the New York Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series. He has won five Silver Slugger awards and was MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game.

Cano has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBI and an .842 OPS. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles.

Cano is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $36,258,065 because of the two drug suspensions.

New York has seven days to trade or release Cano, or send him outright to the minors -- an assignment he would have the right to refuse because he has at least three years of major league service.

Because of his hefty salary, it's highly unlikely another team would claim him on waivers. A club that did would be responsible for his full salary. But if he is released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano drops a bunt single against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

