Fish stories sought

Fish story contest taking entries

Entries for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's annual fish story contest are now being accepted.

There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Braden's Creek Custom Rods is donating a fly fishing lesson one day experience, valued at $s900, for the judge's selection. Arkansas on the Fly is donating a full one day guided fly fishing trip for two, valued at $600, for the reader's choice.

Entries will be accepted through May 31. Voting in the Readers Choice category begins June 1. The winners will be announced in June.

The only rule: The fish story must be true.

Enter your story online at www.nwaonline.com/fishcontest/. You can also submit them via regular mail. Please send it to Fish Story Contest, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 1187, Fayetteville, Ark., 72702. Postal entries should include a phone number. All entries will be published online or in NWA Outdoors.