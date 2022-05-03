Goldschmidt’s HR, Matz’s start give Cards win

ST. LOUIS -- Taking a day off isn't high on a list of favorite things for Paul Goldschmidt, but the St. Louis first baseman knows it can help.

Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen made it stand up Monday in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke.

"It's nice to relax and come in fresh today," Goldschmidt said. "It's a long-term benefit. We're in the middle of 20 in a row and 30 of 31, so it was a great time for it."

"Off days are important but as a competitor, you want to keep going. Earlier in my career, I'd fight the manager more. It's a long season. I want to stay fresh and play well," he said.

It was the 71st career home run in the first inning for Goldschmidt and that ranks third among active players. Teammate Albert Pujols is first with 154.

The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to Aug. 7, 2017. This game was a makeup from a rainout on April 13 -- the I-70 interleague series continues today and Wednesday in Kansas City.

It was the third time the Royals have been shut out this season and it was their second 1-0 loss.

Matz (3-1) scattered four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. He walked none, hit a batter and struck out four.

St. Louis relievers Kodi Whitley, Nick Wittgren and Giovanny Gallegos each pitched an inning in the combined five-hitter. Gallegos gave up a two-out single in the ninth but picked up his fifth save in six chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, METS 2 Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third consecutive outing and Atlanta beat the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud had three hits and three RBI. Fried settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year. Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets, who played without suspended manager Buck Showalter. He was suspended for one game about 20 minutes before the first pitch after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. Lopez, optioned to Class AAA Syracuse following Sunday's victory, received a three-game ban that starts whenever he returns to the active big league roster -- unless he appeals.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 4 Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo Lopez as Arizona built a lead and held on to beat the Miami. David Peralta homered, singled twice and drove in three runs. Gallen threw 61/3 innings of two-run ball, allowing 5 hits, striking out 6 and hitting 2 batters. Lopez's string of 182/3 scoreless innings ended in the first on Peralta's two-run home run.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th consecutive game, beating Toronto. Giancarlo Stanton singled off Yimi Garcia to begin the New York ninth, ending a streak of four perfect innings by Blue Jays relievers. Pinch-runner Tim Locastro stole second, but Josh Donaldson grounded out and Aaron Hicks struck out before Torres lined a single to center field. Clay Holmes pitched 11/3 innings for the win and Chad Green worked a hitless ninth for his first save in three chances.

TWINS 2, ORIOLES 1 Chris Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single in the same inning and Minnesota got its 10th win in 11 games with a victory over Baltimore. Paddack right-hander allowed a run and 4 hits in 51/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 3, ANGELS 0 Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox over the Los Angeles Angels. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. Angels two-way start Shohei Ohtani didn't start, a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 0 Yordan Alvarez hit a home run and rookie Jeremy Pena added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi and help Houston shut out Seattle. The victory snaps a two-game skid for the Astros. Manager Dusty Baker is within one win of becoming the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000.

RAYS 6, ATHLETICS 1 Yandy Diaz led off the game with a home run to back right-hander Drew Rassmussen's second consecutive winning start, and Tampa Bay used a balanced offense to beat Oakland.