Hearing rescheduled for convicted murderer of Bentonville girl

BENTONVILLE -- A convicted killer and rapist on death row will have to wait longer for a judge to determine whether he received effective legal representation at his trial.

Zachary Holly, 37, was convicted in 2015 of capital murder, kidnapping, rape and residential burglary. He was sentenced to death, two life terms and 20 years.

A jury found Holly guilty of killing 6-year-old Jersey Bridgeman, who lived next door. Holly sometimes baby-sat Jersey and her younger sister, according to court documents.

Holly seeks to have his conviction and sentences vacated. He filed a claim he received ineffective assistance from his attorneys.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to dismiss Holly's petition.

The hearing on the issue was set to begin Monday in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court. Karren, however, granted a defense motion to reschedule the hearing. The hearing is now scheduled to begin March 6.

Lee Short, one of Holly's attorneys, asked the judge if expert witnesses could testify by video if prosecutors agreed. Karren said he's not only agreeable to it, but would encourage expert witnesses to testify by video.

Holly appeared in court by video.

Holly claims his attorneys didn't seek to exclude some evidence, conducted an ineffective jury selection and failed to investigate and present evidence related to his mental-health issues.