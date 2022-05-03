DEAR HELOISE: I read with interest your column on bank fraud this morning. I had received an email purporting to be from my bank. They wanted me to verify certain banking information. This raised a red flag for me. I printed out the request out and took it to my bank. The teller was fooled and told me to send the information! I told her the address looked phony. It was some strange personal address. I asked to talk to a manager, and he verified that my suspicions were correct. If the origin address is questionable, don't send the info!

-- Lynn Riley, via email

DEAR READER: Thanks for this important info. When it comes to your financial matters, be vigilant and check everything carefully.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read your article about removing skunk odor from a pet. My dog apparently wasn't directly sprayed, but he did smell "skunky." I sprayed vinegar water on his fur, and it got rid of the smell. It was a mix of 1 cup warm water to 1 cup white vinegar. It really removes odors!

The vinegar water is all I use for cleaning. Also, that and baking soda removed rust from carpet for me. I've used this for years, long before I ever saw that you have a vinegar booklet. Cheers!

-- Fonda Carlow, via email

DEAR HELOISE: My wife has to use a rider cart when she goes grocery shopping. This puts her at a disadvantage when she needs something from a high shelf that's beyond her reach. She thought of taking a pair of tongs with her (kept in the reusable bags) to reach higher items. It works great!

-- R.M., Red Oak, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: In many cases, a newly purchased product -- such as an appliance of any size or a TV or other electronics item -- will come with a product registration card. It is recommended that the product registration be completed either using the card, which would be returned through the post office, or online.

By registering the product, the buyer is put in the best position to be notified if there are defects or recalls on the product or other situations that might warrant a full return or replacement. In addition, registering the product helps ensure that the warranty status can be verified by the manufacturer or retailer.

-- Tim Davis, via email

DEAR HELOISE: When inserting or extracting the beaters from a tabletop or hand mixer, it is important not to have the appliance plugged in. Serious accidents have occurred if the speed switch happens to be moved to the "on" position while performing the task.

-- Jack Bevilockway, Lima, Ohio

