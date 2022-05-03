



• Kamala Harris, the U.S. vice president, has received medical clearance to return to the White House masked as she tested negative for covid-19 six days after testing positive and then taking an antiviral.

• Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, was quickly suspended from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account despite being banned for repeated violations of the site's civic integrity policy.

• Jay Willis, mayor of Pascagoula, Miss., lamented, "It's just ridiculous ... it has become a favorite place for people looking to do bad things and not be seen," as city officials look to repurpose the barely used, graffiti-covered City Dock Parking Garage because of a lack of traffic in that part of downtown.

• Anthony Farnum, mayor of Bristol, Va., said "school systems, hopefully first responders, other localities will benefit from that" as the Virginia Lottery Board was briefed on plans for the state's first casino, a $400 million project promising 1,200 jobs and tax revenue to be split among 12 counties.

• Jaquavious Lee, a percussionist in the University of Mississippi's Pride of the South marching band, was among those celebrating the school's commitment of $3.5 million to build a new practice field and anticipating marching beyond the mud and bugs of the current grass field.

• Cade Cothren, one-time chief of staff to a Tennessee House speaker, is being taken to court by the state attorney general after refusing to comply with subpoenas in the probe of a shadowy political action committee and allegations of a kickback scheme.

• Nancy New and her son Zachary, who ran a nonprofit and an education company, agreed to testify against others as they pleaded guilty to spending welfare funds on first-class airfare and other gifts in what Mississippi's auditor has called the state's largest corruption case in two decades.

• Takis Theodorikakos, a Greek minister, said "I cordially congratulate those who brought the matter to the public attention" as authorities arrested a man suspected of enticing a kitten with food and then kicking it into the sea, with a video triggering anger across social media.

• Jesse Armstrong of New York City was arrested on a murder charge after a disturbance at the Dave & Buster' arcade in Times Square in which a prize fell from a shelf and may have struck a little girl, which led to a fistfight that escalated into a stabbing.



