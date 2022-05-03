LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Missouri State baseball Game 1

Missouri State 3, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 6th

RHP Zebulon Vermillion enters from the bullpen.

Missouri State 3, Arkansas 1 -- End 5th

Leach drew a two-out walk but was lefts stranded. He's one of two Razorbacks with a hit tonight and the only one to reach base twice.

Bohrofen's liner was tracked down in the left-center gap. It left the batt at 101-mph.

Battles flew out to center.

Missouri State 3, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 5th

The Bears add an insurance run on a fielder's choice. Hayden Moore hit a one-out double and advance to third on a wild pitch before being driven in.

Missouri State has scored three runs on just three hits.

Missouri State 2, Arkansas 1 -- End 4th

Another 1-2-3 inning for the Arkansas batting order.

Turner and Webb struck out swinging. Moore grounded out to shortstop.

Missouri State 2, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 4th

RHP Kole Ramage takes over on the mound for the Razorbacks. He allowed a one-out single but struck out the side.

McEntire's only hit allowed was the home run. He walked 3 and struck out 4 on 50 pitches through 3 innings.

Missouri State 2, Arkansas 1 -- End 3rd

Dylan Leach led off the frame with a solo homer to left field.

Wallace and Slavens flew out. Lanzilli grounded out to third.

Missouri State 2, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 3rd

Spencer Nivens crushed a 2-run homer to dead center. His blast went 418ft.

McEntire issued a leadoff walk for the second time in three innings.

Arkansas 0, Missouri State 0 -- End 2nd

Three up, three down for the Razorbacks.

Webb nearly beat out a groundout to third. Bohrofen flew out to left field and Battles struck out swinging.

Arkansas 0, Missouri State 0 -- Middle 2nd

The Bears' were sat down in order. McEntire picked up two more punchouts and threw just 12 pitches.

Arkansas 0, Missouri State 0 -- End 1st

Brady Slavens reached on an error by the Bears' 1st baseman. Chris Lanzilli singled to left but both were left stranded.

Michael Turner and Robert Moore struck out to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Missouri State 0 -- Middle 1st

Will McEntire pitched around a leadoff walk by getting a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play.

Pregame:

No. 4 Arkansas, winners of 18 consecutive midweek contests, wraps up the non-conference portion of its regular-season schedule against longtime rival Missouri State. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.

Probable starters: Missouri State LHP Reece Lang (1-2, 5.08 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.32 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

DH Turner

2B Moore

CF Webb

LF Bohrofen

SS Battles

C Leach