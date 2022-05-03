LR police respond to 4th homicide in 4 days

The Little Rock Police Department said Monday it is investigating a homicide in the 8500 block of Scott Hamilton Drive.

One person was killed, according to a late Monday afternoon tweet.

No further information was available.

The shooting comes after another busy weekend for the department -- with two homicides reported Friday and a third Saturday.

On Friday, Raymond Moore, 39, of Little Rock was killed on East 28th Street, according to a police report. Nicholas Hampton, 33, was killed in the 2704 block of S. Schiller Street on Friday, according to a department tweet and police report.

Another person, who has not been identified, was killed Saturday morning on West 26th Street, according to another tweet.

The Scott Hamilton Drive killing is the 28th homicide reported by the department this year.

The number of murders in Arkansas during 2020 jumped by 78 over 2019 as the state saw a 34% increase in homicide, according to data from the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

That increase is slightly higher than a 29% national rise in murder and non-negligent manslaughter reported by the FBI in its annual Uniform Crime Report.

Little Rock's rate of increase in homicides also surpassed the state and nation, with a 36 percent increase from 2019 to 2020, according Crime Information Center data. The capital city had 49 homicides in 2020 and 36 in 2019.