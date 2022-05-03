Man finds 2.38-carat gem at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park, largest diamond this year

A visitor at the Crater of Diamonds State Park found a 2.38-carat brown diamond in April, according to the park.

The diamond was the largest found at the park this year, according to a news release from the park.

Adam Hardin had been searching for more than a decade and after hundreds of diamond finds, found his first diamond weighing more than two carats, according to the release.

Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the diamond, according to the park.

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said in the release that many visitors wet sift using a screen set to wash away soil and separate the gravel by size. Smaller gravel is then sorted by weight, sending heavier material to the bottom of the screen, he said.

“When it’s flipped upside-down, the heavier gravel – and sometimes a diamond – can be found on top of the pile,” Cox said in the release.

“Mr. Hardin’s diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape,” Cox said in the release. “It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface.”

Hardin named his diamond "Frankenstone," “because it has a pretty and kind of not-so-pretty look to it,” he said in the release.

According to the release, Hardin typically sells his diamonds locally and plans to do the same with this one.

260 diamonds have been registered at the state park in 2022, weighing a total of more than 44 carats, according to the park. Visitors find an average of one to two diamonds each day, the release states.