• Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. Singers and musicians mourned the country legend while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed hit songs. Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career. On the eve of her induction, the family said Naomi Judd died at 76 due to "the disease of mental illness." Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse. "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley Judd said through tears. Wynonna said, "Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing." Fans gathered at the site, drawn to a white floral bouquet and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd, with a single rose laid on the ground. Charles' induction showcased his genre-defying country releases, which demonstrated country music's commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released "Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music," which became one of the best-selling country releases of his era. Blinded and orphaned at a young age, Charles is best known for R&B, gospel and soul, but his decision to record country music changed the way the world thought about the genre, expanding audiences in the civil-rights era. Charles' version of "I Can't Stop Loving You" spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004. Brooks sang "Seven Spanish Angels," one of Charles' hits with Willie Nelson, while Bettye LaVette performed "I Can't Stop Loving You." Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap said others tried to imitate Charles but no one could measure up. "There was one of him and only one," Milsap said. "He sang country music like it should be sung." Charles is only the third Black artist to be inducted into the country hall, alongside Opry pioneer DeFord Bailey and Charley Pride.

