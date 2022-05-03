U.S. manufacturing

gauge falls in April

A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders, production and employment softened.

The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of factory activity fell to 55.4 last month from 57.1, according to data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The figure was weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which had a median projection of 57.6.

The latest data underscores the impact from lingering supply constraints, made worse by restrictive covid-19 measures in China. Measures of both new orders and production dropped to their lowest levels since May 2020, though remained above the threshold that indicates growth.

The supplier deliveries gauge climbed to a five-month high, showing longer lead times as factories remain haunted by transportation bottlenecks and delays.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment," Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

-- Bloomberg News (TNS)

Webinar on trade

with Mexico on tap

A free webinar exploring the details of doing business with Mexico, the third-largest trade partner of the U.S., is scheduled for later this month.

The event will examine the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, including modernized approaches to rules of origin, agricultural market access, intellectual property, digital trade, financial services, labor and other sectors, according to a release. The webinar should be useful for professionals in import/export operations, marketing/sales management and customer service, as well as purchasing or logistics.

The webinar is scheduled for 1:30 p,m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 12. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3vBJ60G.

The event will feature Kenneth Duckworth, principal commercial officer at the U.S. Commercial Service in Mexico City, and Rudy Ortiz, management consultant, Strategic Business Services.

The webinar is sponsored by Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index ends

seesaw day up 6.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 787.12, up 6.20.

"Monday's session was a seesaw day for stocks ending on a high note, as investors grabbed technology names that had been beaten down in recent days ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.