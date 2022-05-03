N.M. residents set to flee wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. -- Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where residents hurried to evacuate or clear brush from around their homes.

Firefighting crews were battling to keep the largest fire burning in the U.S. from making another run across the state's drought-parched landscape. The blaze in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near Las Vegas, N.M., already has charred more than 188 square miles.

Fire officials said they expect the blaze to keep growing, putting it on track to be one of the largest and most destructive in the state's recorded history.

The fire in northern New Mexico would keep spreading at dangerous speeds and in different directions due to shifting winds, low humidity and high temperatures, fire officials warned Monday. They said the majority of the coming days feature more high winds that would make suppression efforts difficult.





The fire -- fanned by an extended period of hot, dry and windy conditions -- ballooned in size Sunday, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for the small town of Mora and other villages.

Residents in some outlying neighborhoods of the town of Las Vegas were told to be ready to leave their homes as the smoke choked the economic hub for the farming and ranching families who have lived for generations in the rural region.

Operations Section Chief Todd Abel said Monday that crews were busy using bulldozers to build fire lines to keep the flames from pushing into neighborhoods.

The county jail, the state's psychiatric hospital and more than 200 students from the United World College have evacuated and what businesses remained open were having a hard time finding workers as more people were forced from their homes.

The 197 patients at the Behavioral Health Institute were being sent to other facilities around the state, with some being transported in secured units and others escorted by police.

Across New Mexico, officials and groups were collecting food, water and other supplies for the thousands of people displaced by the fires.

On the northern flank of the fire, evacuees streamed uphill Monday out of the Mora River valley over passes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. State Rep. Roger Montoya of Chacon said neighbors were putting what they couldn't carry with them into metal containers and leaving them in irrigating fields, hoping the moisture would offer some protection.

Officials have said the northeastern New Mexico fire has damaged or destroyed 172 homes and at least 116 structures.

It merged last week with another blaze that was sparked in early April when a prescribed fire escaped containment after being set by land managers to clear brush and small trees in hopes of reducing the fire danger. The cause of the other fire is still under investigation.

Another New Mexico wildfire burning in the mountains near Los Alamos National Laboratory also prompted more evacuations over the weekend.

In the southern New Mexico community of Ruidoso, two people were killed in a wildfire that destroyed more than 200 homes in April.

New wildfires were reported over the weekend -- three in Texas, two in New Mexico and one each in Oklahoma and Tennessee, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 3,100 wildland firefighters and support personnel are fighting fires across the country, with about one-third of them trying to prevent the big blaze in New Mexico from spreading.

More than 4,400 square miles have burned across the U.S. so far this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Tang, Morgan Lee and Felicia Fonseca of The Associated Press.