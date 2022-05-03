Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Andrea Wood, 32, of 2476 N. Garfield Ave. in Terre Haute, Ind., was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Wood was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Younoussa Soumah, 22, of Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Soumah was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Justin Allen, 32, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender. Allen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $17,500 bond.

Johnson

• Anteria Williams, 45, of 5700 Sara St., B, in Johnson, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Williams was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Mark Fisher, 24, of 30 Chestnut Drive in Covington, Ga., was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Fisher was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Tyreese Frazier, 19, of 1465 Pioneer St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Frazier was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jimy Murillo-Rodriguez, 24, of 2609 Appleglen St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Murillo-Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christen McCoy, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. McCoy was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jerry Needham, 65, of 123 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Needham was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Blake Redmond, 44, of 6097 U.S. 71 South in West Fork, was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Redmond was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.