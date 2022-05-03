NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are spawning in the White and War Eagle river arms.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the crappie spawn is in the early stages. Spawning will take place from the south half of the lake to the north half as May moves on. Fish for crappie two to 10 feet deep around wood cover with jigs or minnows.

Black bass are biting spinner baits, crank baits and plastic worms. Try for catfish with stink bait, liver or nightcrawlers to catch channel catfish. Use brood minnows or small sunfish to target flatheads. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Guide Jon Conklin said most walleye have spawned in the White and War Eagle tributaries and are on the move back to the main lake. White bass continue to spawn in the tributaries.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting best on nightcrawlers. Power bait in bright colors is working. For fly fishing, drift in a boat and cast size 12 to 14 nymphs and scuds.

A modest amount of water is being released through the spillway gates and Beaver Dam. The amount may increase at any time because of the high level of Beaver Lake.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well at the public fishing dock on small hair jigs. Orange and black is a good color. Black bass are biting well on spinner baits. Bluegill are shallow and scattered all around the lake. Worms are the best bait.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting close to shore on spinner baits and crank baits. Some big redear sunfish have been caught eight feet deep with worms. Crappie are biting fair on small jigs or minnows. Catfish are biting a variety of catfish baits.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for channel catfish with nightcrawlers wherever runoff is entering the lake. Redear sunfish are biting worms or crickets. Black bass fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes with swim baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs.

Crappie are spawning. They're biting two feet deep on jigs or minnows. A jig with a black body and chartreuse tail is a good color. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Plastic worms rigged Carolina style are good to use as well as Ned rigs. Swim baits and top-water lures may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha by flipping a jig and pig in pockets and around bushes and logs.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with plastic worms and top-water lures. Crappie are biting well on hair jigs around brush and structure. Blue catfish are biting cut bait or shad.

At Lake Tenkiller, white bass fishing is good on Alabama rigs, crank baits or jigs in creek channels. Black bass are hitting Alabama rigs, spinner baits, plastic worms and top-water lures. Crappie are biting well on minnows or tube jigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting 3-inch swim baits threaded on a one-quarter-ounce jig head. Work them eight to 15 feet deep along gravel banks. Plastic worms and Ned rigs are working as well. Try spinner baits in muddy water around bushes.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff