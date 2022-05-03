Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Hopkins suspended 6 games

Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday. Hopkins issued a statement on social media Monday night, saying he was "confused and shocked" to learn he tested positive for a banned substance. Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and 8 touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season, including the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, because of hamstring and knee injuries. Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals. Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team's preseason practices and games.

Alabama cornerback arrested

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Mississippi on charges of speeding, not having insurance and a first offense possession of marijuana. The Jones County sheriff's office's online records show that Ricks was booked at 5:14 p.m. Sunday. The bond was listed as $0. Alabama Coach Nick Saban was not immediately available for comment on the arrest. Ricks is battling for a starting spot in Alabama's secondary after transferring from LSU. He was a five-star recruit who earned third-team Associated Press All-America honors as an LSU freshman.

NFL clears Browns

The NFL handed former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson another loss. The league announced Monday that it found "no evidence" the Browns purposely lost games or incentivized personnel to do so after Jackson alleged in February the team tried to lose during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The league said Monday that a 60-day independent review determined "none of the allegations could be substantiated." Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White led the investigative team. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons for Cleveland before he was fired eight games into the 2018 season. Jackson had claimed Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam incentivized people in the organization to lose over a four-year period.

Frost punished for 5 days

Scott Frost will be barred from coaching for five consecutive days this season as part of Nebraska's negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching two years ago. The NCAA contacted Nebraska after a media report on the January 2021 resignation of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and possible violations he committed in his role. Rutledge is now special teams coach at Division III Catholic University. The NCAA said Monday that Frost failed to demonstrate he monitored Rutledge's activities. Videos of practices showed Rutledge worked directly with players during special teams drills. Rutledge also was found to have assisted with or made tactical decisions during games in 2020. During his five-day suspension, Frost will not be allowed to be present in the facility where practices are held or communicate with football staff or players. Frost also will be barred from studying video with players or coaches or participate in team meetings or recruiting. He also must attend an NCAA regional rules seminar at his own expense.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols get Georgia transfer

Jillian Hollingshead has transferred to Tennessee after her freshman season, giving Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper four players from the transfer portal. Harper announced Hollingshead's commitment Monday. The 6-5 forward is a 2021 McDonald's All-American from Powder Springs, Ga., and ranked No. 37 in espnW's 100. Hollingshead played 20 games as a freshman for Georgia, averaging 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. She was limited by illness and injury but was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week. She scored a season-high 15 points in the NCAA Tournament against Dayton.

Texas guard to enter draft

Texas shooting guard Andrew Jones, whose college basketball career was interrupted for nearly two years by leukemia, has announced he will skip a final season with the Longhorns and turn pro. Jones ranks ninth in scoring in program history with 1,620 points. He announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft in a statement posted Sunday night on social media. Jones considered turning pro after his freshman season but opted to return to Texas for the 2017-2018 season. But just a few games into his sophomore season, Jones was sidelined with leukemia that left him fighting for his life. He posted several short videos of himself as he fought through treatment and recovery, including one showing him standing still and trying to shoot a basketball into a hoop barely taller than he was. He finally returned to the court full-time in the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 11.5 points and was named the Big 12's Male Sportsperson of the Year.