100 years ago

May 3, 1922

• A board bill of the Elaine rioters, totaling $2,002 and charged to Phillips county, has been appealed by Assistant Attorney General W. T. Hammock, and will come up for hearing at the September term. The claim is authorized by an act of the 1921 legislature which fixes a charge of $1 a day on all counties whose prisoners are held in the penitentiary under death sentence. The bill was approved in February 1921... The county judge refused to authorize payment, and at subsequent sessions of the Quorom Court of the county has rejected requests to approve the claim.

50 years ago

May 3, 1972

• Governor Bumpers revealed today that he planned to use part of an anticipated $12 million in surplus revenues from the current fiscal year to expand the educational wing of the University of Arkansas Medical School.

25 years ago

May 3, 1997

WASHINGTON -- President Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton played host to Webb Hubbell at the White House until six weeks before he pleaded guilty to defrauding clients and partners at his former law firm, according to Secret Service records released here Friday. The records show that Hubbell was authorized to enter the White House at least 14 times during the nine months between March 14, 1994, when he announced his resignation from the No. 3 post at the Justice Department, and Dec. 6, 1994, when he pleaded guilty to bilking clients and partners at Little Rock's Rose Law Firm, where he had been a partner with Hillary Clinton. At least four of those visits were at the invitation of the Clintons themselves. Hubbell's last call on the first couple came on Oct. 21, 1994, when he was among guests invited to a birthday party for the first lady. News reports surfaced in November 1994 that Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr would seek indictments against Hubbell. Since his resignation, White House and Clinton administration officials had helped Hubbell get more than $400,000 in payments from various businesses. The list of Hubbell's White House visits are likely to fuel suspicions of critics of the Clinton administration that its officials were helping Hubbell to discourage him from cooperating with Starr in his investigation of the Clintons' financial dealings.

10 years ago

May 3, 2012

• State general revenue in April increased by $33.9 million over the same month last year to $718.2 million -- the largest amount that the state has ever collected in one month -- and the latest sign of an improving economy, state officials said Wednesday. Last month's general revenue increased by 5 percent from April 2011's collections of $684.3 million and exceeded the state's forecast for the month by $30.6 million or 4.4 percent. The previous all-time record for the state was $697.2 million in April of 2008, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the state Department of Finance and Administration.