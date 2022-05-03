Arkansas' outgoing health chief recalls covid decisions





Assessing Arkansas' response to the coronavirus pandemic, outgoing state Health Secretary Jose Romero indicated Monday he initially had misgivings about opening schools for in-person instruction, although he said it ended up being the right move.

"I have to admit here, as I've admitted before, that the governor was right," Romero told the state House and Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committees in a joint meeting Monday.

"We had our kids in school. That was not my advice, but he made the correct decision, and he's made the correct decision on a number of things."

Romero, who is leaving his post this week to become director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, made the remarks as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 67 -- the largest daily increase on a Monday in more than a month.

The number of people reported to be hospitalized in the state with covid-19, however, fell for the second day in a row, going from 49 as of Sunday to 48.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,394.

Romero's comment on the reopening of schools came in response to a question from state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, about whether he wished he would have handled any part of the pandemic response differently.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said in an email Romero was "referring broadly to the periods before children attended school."

Romero made similar comments in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in March 2021.

"The leadership has been ahead of the curve on many things, and I'm not afraid to admit it," Romero told the newspaper then.

"[For example], the governor was right keeping schools open. I was reluctant from a public health point of view -- I was concerned that would lead to more cases. And the governor was right. Look at where we are today. We're trying to open up the schools throughout the country."

At the committee meeting on Monday, Romero said the state's "big problem" has been with "misinformation and disinformation."

"I think that we as a state could have done much better in countering that, and I think that unfortunately some of the deaths that we've had have been the result of misinformation or gross disinformation about these vaccines."

In statement included with Mirivel's email, Romero said he wasn't referring to the Health Department's efforts.

"The [department] implemented its message," Romero said.

"Some state and local leaders could have done more to share that message and use their voices to stop misinformation."

Hutchinson named Romero, 66, interim health secretary in May 2020 and health secretary in August of that year. A replacement hadn't been announced as of Monday.

Romero said at the committee meeting the state "rolled out testing rapidly" in 2020, but "could have probably moved a little bit faster."

"I think we did very well, considering we started with nothing," he said.

"My predecessor, Nate Smith, had a public health laboratory that did not have the capacity to do that. We've now grown that to be able to perform 3,500 tests a day under pressure," while also conducting routine testing for other diseases, Romero said.

He said the Health Department "did a good job" on the roll-out of vaccines and had distributed treatments equitably. He noted that the state made at-home tests available for free at public libraries and local health units in January, a week before the launch of a federal website allowing people to order the same type of tests.

Asked about the prevalence of long-term covid-19 symptoms, he said the department doesn't have information on how many Arkansans suffer from them, but they've been estimated to affect as many as 15% to 20% of people who contract covid-19.

He said he was particularly concerned about the links between covid-19 and increased risks of heart disease and diabetes, as well as reports of people experiencing chronic fatigue after an infection.

"I think it's something that we're going to be dealing with on an economic basis and health basis long into the future," Romero said.

The Senate committee chairwoman, state Sen. Cecil Bledsoe, R-Rogers, read Romero a letter thanking him for his "exceptional leadership" during the pandemic.

The House committee chairman, state Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, presented Romero with a similar letter, along with coins commemorating the 93rd General Assembly and the announcement last year that the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville would play Arkansas State University in football in 2025.

UPTICK CONTINUES

The increase in state coronavirus cases on Monday was larger by eight than the one on Sunday and by 27 than the one the previous Monday.

It was the largest daily increase on a Monday since March 21, when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports that had been faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

"All things taken into consideration, it just looks like largely a continuation" of the upward trend in cases that began almost two weeks ago, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said.

Cima and other health officials have said gatherings over Easter weekend likely contributed to the uptick.

BA.2.12.1, a new version of the omicron subvariant BA.2, is likely also "playing an important role," Cima said Monday.

According to the CDC, the new strain made up an estimated 28.7% of cases nationwide the week ending April 23, up from 19.4% the previous week.

"It's gaining ground on BA.2, as we kind of expected that it would from the time that it was first reported on," Cima said.

How high the state's daily case counts will get is "an open question," he said, but he doesn't expect them to approach the levels of previous waves, such as the ones caused by the delta variant last summer or omicron in the winter.

The uptick in cases has not yet translated to a sustained increase in hospitalized covid-19 patients.

If cases keep rising, "it is possible that hospitalizations will follow suit at an attenuated level to what we've seen previously," Cima said.

"That seems to be the trend in other places, that cases are increasing, hospitalizations have started to slowly increase but at a much slower pace than even the cases are changing," he said.

He said both of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting on weekends, the state's daily case increases tend to be smaller on Sundays and Mondays than on other days.

Already at its highest level since the week ending March 29, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 135, which was up from an average of 111 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 61, to 1,506, after rising the previous six days.





The total as of Monday was still up by almost 300 compared with a week earlier.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were reported to be on ventilators rose by one, to 14.

The number reported to be in intensive care, which also didn't change on Sunday, rose by two, to 17.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had four covid-19 patients on Monday, which was down from five as of Friday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

VACCINE HESITANCY

Also on Monday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences highlighted research by its office of community health and research that found a link between vaccine hesitancy and experiences of racial discrimination in the criminal justice system.

In a study published last month in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, UAMS researchers found that Black Arkansans who reported having experienced discrimination by the police or in court were more than 2½ times more likely to say they were hesitant to get vaccinated.











"This research shows that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy varies among Black adults, and that experiences of racial discrimination with police, or in courts, are an important factor in understanding that variation," Don Willis, an assistant professor in the office of community health and research, said in a news release.

"This data suggests that we need to pay special attention to how racial discrimination in policing and courts may impact public health, preventive care like vaccination campaigns and racial health disparities."

The study was based on a phone survey of 1,500 Arkansas adults, including 381 Black Arkansans, that was conducted July 12-30, 2021.

The respondents included both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. They were asked, "Thinking specifically about the covid-19 vaccines, how hesitant are/were you about getting vaccinated?"

The study also found Black people who had lost a family member or close friend to covid-19 were 70% more likely to express vaccine hesitancy.

Overall, it found 51.1% of the Black respondents had some hesitancy, including 22.4% who said they were "very hesitant."

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 23, on Monday, followed by Washington County with 11, Clark County with eight and Benton County with five.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 835,983.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 171, the fourth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The count of first doses, however, rose by 53, which was larger by 19 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,035, which was still up from an average of 1,988 the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 464.

According to the CDC, 66.7% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Monday, and 54.4% had been fully vaccinated.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 39.7% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.6% of people had received at least one dose, and 66.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.8% had received a booster dose.



