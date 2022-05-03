Panel OKs planned care center opening

Despite an objection from the Urban Renewal Agency, a use permitted on review request to operate an extended care facility at 414 S. Walnut St. was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at a recent meeting.

A group from Healing Hands Addiction Center of Pine Bluff had asked to open an extended care facility to help keep addicts off drugs and alcohol. After completing a rehab program, according to the officials, those in the program had nowhere to go because there was no type of facility to provide them with jobs to help them transition into society.

Certified drug and alcohol counselor Gary McDougal and his partner, Dr. Roger A. Mason, said they wanted to fill the gap the treatment community was lacking.

"The whole business model with the treatment community at the end of the 30 days they are told good luck and they go back to where they came from," McDougal said. "What we are trying to do is offer something at the end where they can come learn job skills and trades. If you send someone back to where they came from, they are going to do what they did."

The plan is to house 15 to 20 residents in the dormitory-style rooms.

A doctor, nurse, security, licensed therapist and support staff would be available 24/7, officials said.

There are seven rooms upstairs and one bathroom. Downstairs will be used for classrooms and office space with two additional bathrooms for use. The site has been used as an educational facility in the past and has been vacant for some time.

"We'll be able to give care that most people can't get around here," said McDougal, who added that the residents will be a men-only facility where only low-risk, nonviolent and non-sex offenders are housed.

Mason said he currently treats 150 patients at the Healing Hands Addiction Center.

"There is a major gap that we keep running up against is when these people get their treatment at a residential treatment facility and they get done with their 30 days intensive treatment, we see them a day or two later already relapsed because there has been no transitional place for them to live," he said. "They go back to their previous environment."

Mason said the purpose of the center is to provide alternate living space with accommodations that will allow them to take part in classes, learn life skills that they may have missed on the way, and continue with their treatment for their addiction with counseling services and medication.

"It's a combined effort that we are putting together here," said Mason, who pointed out that there are very few places like this in Arkansas. "We are trying to create a module program for Pine Bluff that will have all the different facets of care for this population so that we can increase the successful outcome for these people."

Chandra Griffin, executive director of Pine Bluff's Urban Renewal Agency, however, spoke against the request, stating the facility did not fall in line with the decision the committee approved in the prior meeting to allow Urban Renewal to build a 65- to 75-unit housing development.

"This housing development is one block away from this proposed transitional facility," said Griffin, who added that the planning commissions had a responsibility of adopting the city's land use.

Griffin said the facility would have a negative impact on the new housing development. She said that based on what she has seen in other similar homes, there are certain times of day when the tenants are seen roaming the neighborhood with their baggage.

"The ultimate goal for the city of Pine Bluff is to bring forth new housing within the city," she said. "This type of facility is needed but not in the area where a new housing development has just been approved by this commission."

She also said this move may keep interested developers from moving forward.

"What they are doing is a great thing; I just don't think that it's the right place nor the right time, being that we just had the approval for this new housing development last month," said Griffin, who noted that the city is trying to build up the downtown area.

McDougal said the extended care facility will not operate like a Salvation Army where people are in and out on a daily basis.

"We will have people there 24/7 on three different shifts. They are not getting kicked out with their baggage like the homeless shelter during the daytime, walking up and down the street," he said. "Our folks will have a place to stay."

Structured hours of operations, class schedules, treatments, activities centered around their employment and curfews are all initiatives of the program.

The average length of stay is from three to nine months.

"The idea is that these people would be out by helping them get a job, making some money, give them some education on how to handle the money, create savings and eventually when they get out they will be able to be self-sufficient and supporting," McDougal said. "We are teaching these folks the job skills to go back into society and possibly get into this new housing that they are talking about."

He continued by saying a full assessment will be done on each tenant that will determine the needs of the client and length of stay.

"Each person won't be treated the same because each person has different needs," he said.

The request was approved by a vote of 5-2 subject to fire and code approval.