Prescott the team to catch in Class 3A

State high school track and field championships

WHEN Today-Thursday

WHERE Class 2A: Quitman; Class 3A: Lincoln; Class 4A: Harrison; Class 5A: Van Buren; Class 6A: Little Rock (Scott Field)

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Fayetteville (6A), Texarkana (5A), Pea Ridge (4A), Prescott (3A), Acorn (2A), Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy (1A); Girls: Bentonville (6A), Vilonia (5A), Pea Ridge (4A), Harding Academy (3A), Yellville-Summit (2A), Kingston (1A)

Winning state track and field titles has become a routine occurrence for Prescott, particularly under Brian Glass' watch.

But the Curley Wolves' coach doesn't anticipate anything being commonplace today when his team begins it quest to capture yet another championship.

State meets are scheduled to kick off in different areas and will last through Thursday. Class 2A will take place at Quitman High School, while Class 3A and Class 4A are being held at Lincoln High School and Harrison High School, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Class 1A champions will be crowned at Quitman High School, and on Thursday, Class 5A will unfold at Van Buren High. Little Rock's Scott Field will also host the Class 6A meet on Thursday.

There is an abundance of rain expected to fall throughout the state over the next three days, and that could affect scheduling, but that's only a blip on Glass' radar.

He's approaching the Class 3A event as if it'll begin without a hitch, and he knows there are a surplus of teams who will be gunning to knock Prescott off its perch.

The Curley Wolves have won four consecutive state titles and nine overall with Glass at the helm. And so far, it's been a typical spring for Prescott after it walked away with its 15th straight conference championship.

"It's really been an unbelievable year already," Glass said. "We've won every meet except one where we got beat in the Merchant Relays by two points. Then over at the Coca-Cola Relays in Nashville, we were really just trying to get a few things qualified and really didn't go after points at all. But shoot, we still jacked around and got third behind El Dorado and Magnolia.

"So it's been really good."

That goodness hasn't been reserved for just the boys, either. The Lady Curley Wolves have won three regular-season meets and recently claimed a league championship for the first time in 10 years, thanks to some key heroics.

"My nephew, Jeremy, coaches the girls, and he and one of his sprinters, Keisha Johnson, were looking at how to score some points," Glass said. "Our girls were big underdogs, about 40-point underdogs to be honest. And she was like, 'You know, I can run the 2 mile if you need me to Coach.' He was like, 'Let's try it'. She'd never run the race before.

"They were behind by a half a point going into the race, we had three girls running and all of them placed. Keisha got third, Dalajah Collins got fifth and my daughter, Carlee, got sixth, and that ended up putting it away. So it was big because we hadn't done much in the 2 mile all year. ... I'm just thankful it didn't come down to the 2 mile for my guys."

There was no need for a late rally for the Curley Wolves in that 3A-7 district meet. They did what they've grown accustomed to over the years, which is take any suspense out of the showcases. Prescott did that by finishing both first and second in five different events. There were also eight events where the Curley Wolves had at least four different athletes score points.

All of that allowed Prescott to outdistance rival Ashdown for the title.

"This bunch has never lost their last meet of the year," Glass explained. "In seventh, eighth and ninth grade, they've won championships on junior high teams. Then they moved up to senior high and won district and state, with the exception of the covid year, and I think they were well on their way to winning that season.

"But they survived a loaded Ashdown team to win this latest conference title, and they're probably gonna have to do it again if they wanna push this state championship streak to five."

Ashdown, which beat Prescott to win the Merchant Relays in March, isn't the only team that Glass believes will push his Curley Wolves to the limit.

Waldron, which lost by 2.5 points to Prescott in last year's state meet, is coming off a resounding win in the 3A-4 conference meet and will be among the chief contenders.

"There's another one, too," Glass said. "Jessieville has really emerged big time. They've got a chance to score up to 90 points in the three distance races. They've got five in each, and they can really go. We're hoping they can get tired, and somebody else will come and bust that bunch up a little bit.

"But we know it's going to be tough. We're excited about it, though. If we don't win it, it won't be because the guys aren't getting after it and giving everything they've got. They're going to go all out, and we're hoping we have enough to come out on top."