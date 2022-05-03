Prosecutors will not pursue retrial in Northwest Arkansas rape case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors dropped charges Monday against a man convicted of rape and sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, after witnesses said they didn't want to go through another trial.

Chris Beason Taffner, 61, was found guilty in March 2016 of two counts of rape involving a girl younger than 14 and three counts of sexual assault.

The jury recommended sentences of 40 years on each of the rape charges and 20 years on each sexual assault charge. Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay ordered the sentences to be served consecutively at the Arkansas Department of Correction for a total of 140 years.

Taffner appealed and the Arkansas Supreme Court, in March 2018, sent the case back to Lindsay. The Supreme Court ruled Taffner should have been allowed access to information in an Arkansas Department of Human Services file that might indicate one of the girls who testified against him made false statements of sexual abuse in the past.

The court ordered Lindsay to review the file privately, determine if it contained evidence material to Taffner's defense or would change the outcome of the trial and, if so, order a new trial.

Lindsay ordered a new trial in October 2018.

After repeated delays, the trial was to have started Monday in Washington County Circuit Court, but Brian Lamb, deputy prosecuting attorney, said the girls involved told him they didn't want to endure another trial.

Lamb has up to a year to refile charges in the case, should new evidence come to light or the situation with witnesses change, but he said Monday that is not likely to happen.