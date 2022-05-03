Razorbacks’ defense doesn’t rest

FAYETTEVILLE -- After the Arkansas Razorbacks set a school record with a .980 fielding percentage last season, they're on pace to be even better defensively in 2022.

The No. 3 Razorbacks (34-10, 14-7 SEC) are tied with Mississippi State atop the conference with a .984 fielding percentage that nationally ranks only behind Oregon State at .988.

Belmont, East Carolina and Texas are tied with the University of Arkansas and Mississippi State for the No. 2 spot in the NCAA stats.

Arkansas has an especially strong double-play combination with senior shortstop Jalen Battles and junior second baseman Robert Moore, who are playing together for the second season.

Battles and Moore turned nine double plays in three games against Ole Miss last weekend with the help of first basemen Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall.

Dave Van Horn, in his 20th season as Arkansas' coach and 34th overall on the junior college, Division II and Division I levels, said he couldn't remember a series previously in which one of his teams turned so many double plays.

"Nine, that's a lot," Van Horn said. "Credit to the pitchers for getting those ground balls and our guys finishing that up out there, because a lot of things can go wrong on a double play.

"You've got to handle the ball about three times. They've done a nice job."

The Razorbacks have 25 errors through 44 games, which Van Horn said is comparable to a major league team.

Battles has four errors with a combined 175 putouts and assists. Moore has one error with a combined 173 putouts and assists, and Van Horn said he shouldn't have been charged with any errors.

Moore 's lone error came on a throw to first base in Texas A&M's 11-10 victory over Arkansas on April 24.

Van Horn said Moore made a good throw that Stovall should have caught.

"Robert plays with a lot of energy," said Van Horn, an All-Southwest Conference second baseman for Arkansas in 1982 who played three seasons professionally in the Atlanta Braves' organization. "He turns the double play better than I did at that age.

"He's about as good as it gets at turning the double play. Some guys in the big leagues don't turn it as well as he does."

The Razorbacks' eighth double play against Ole Miss came in the fifth inning of their 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Jacob Gonzalez hit a hard ground ball that Moore fielded and got to Battles, who touched second base to force out Justin Bench and threw to Slavens at first to get Gonzalez by a step.

"That was as far as Robert could glove that ball without leaving his feet," Van Horn said. " And he turned and made a low, hard throw to Battles.

"A lot of people don't realize how great of a play Battles made. If [Moore] makes a perfect throw, that's a double play every day. Battles had to go down to catch that ball and throw with some velocity to first.

"My comment immediately was, 'That's the best one ever.' I just keep seeing more and more. Those guys are nails in the middle."

Battles was charged with an error in the sixth inning of Sunday's game when he jumped and dropped a soft line drive from Kevin Graham that quickly took a downward angle. The next batter, Kemp Alderman, hit into a double play started by Battles.

"When I go in to pitch, I'm not worried about striking out people," said Arkansas reliever Zack Morris, who threw two double-play balls in three innings on Sunday. "I just want to get ground balls.

"I know Robert, Jalen, there's nothing better than those two. Just knowing you've got those two behind you, it makes it a whole lot better when you're pitching."

Moore, who batted .283 last season, hasn't let a drop to .229 this season affect his defense.

"You don't see that hardly with anybody honestly," Van Horn said. "That batting average, when you're supposed to hit, it bothers people. They say it doesn't, but it does. They're thinking about hitting in the field, and they're frustrated and [thinking], 'Why me? Why can't I get a break?'

"They start feeling sorry for themselves a little bit. It's just human nature, and Robert hasn't missed a beat in the field. He's made about every play you could ask him to make."

Arkansas also has strong play up the middle with new starters in center fielder Braydon Webb and catcher Michael Turner, who have taken over for Christian Franklin and Casey Optiz, respectively.

Franklin (fourth round) and Opitz (eighth) both were drafted by the Chicago Cubs after last season.

Van Horn said before the season that Webb was as good of a center fielder defensively as he's had at Arkansas. Nothing this season has changed Van Horn's mind.

"I think he's been great," Van Horn said. "You think about some of the catches he's made. He probably made them look easy.

"He throws really good, and teams know that."

Turner, a graduate transfer from Kent State, by coincidence wears No. 12 -- the same as Opitz did for the Razorbacks -- and he's filled in admirably.

"It's nice throwing to him," Morris said. "You have the same confidence as you do when Opitz was there.

"You're not scared to throw a ball in the dirt thinking he's not going to block it because he's going to. He's going to go behind the plate and work.

"He does a great job receiving, so whenever you throw a 50-50 ball, he's going to stick it. Most of the time, it's going to go your way because he's that good behind the plate."