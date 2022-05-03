Second suspect in kidnapping of Hot Springs teen pleads innocent

HOT SPRINGS -- The second of two suspects charged with multiple felonies in connection with the April 19 kidnapping of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl pleaded innocent to the charges Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Dayla Diane Ferrer, 20, of Memphis appeared with her attorney, Michael Kaiser with the Lassiter & Cassinelli Law Firm of Little Rock, and pleaded innocent to kidnapping, rape and aggravated robbery, each punishable by up to life in prison; first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years; and first-degree false imprisonment, punishable by up to 10 years.

Her co-defendant, Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38, who is reportedly from Nashville, Tenn., was arrested on the same charges as Ferrer and pleaded innocent to all charges April 26 at a hearing held in the Garland County Circuit Courtroom at the detention center. Bolling is set to appear again June 28.

Clad in the standard orange detention center jumpsuit, shackled at her wrists and ankles, Ferrer sat crying quietly in the jury box until her case was called up. Judge Ralph Ohm issued a court order barring Ferrer from any contact with the victim in the case, which Ferrer and Kaiser both signed.

In entering her pleas, Ferrer simply answered "yes" to each of Ohm's questions as to whether she understood the charges and her rights. A hearing to determine the admissibility of any statements she made to Hot Springs police after her arrest is scheduled for July 7.

Kaiser inquired about a motion he entered regarding bond, and Ohm said they would address bond at the July 7 hearing.

A gag order was issued previously in the case limiting pretrial publicity, and the charges against Bolling and Ferrer were filed under seal, so the affidavits in the cases are not available.

After exiting the courtroom, Kaiser noted he couldn't address the details of the case because of the gag order but said, "There will come a time when we do get to have the truth come out, whether that's in the courtroom in front of a jury, and we look forward to that day."

Bolling and Ferrer remained in custody Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $1 million each with their cases bound directly over to circuit court shortly after their arrests April 19 at Bolling's listed Hot Springs address at 4810 Central Ave., which was a condo they were renting.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for the missing teen the morning of April 19 after she was reportedly abducted around 9:15 p.m. April 18 from the downtown area after leaving her workplace.

She was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. that same day in the 4700 block of Central Avenue and taken to a local hospital, according to a release from Hot Springs police.

Bolling and Ferrer were developed as suspects in her abduction and arrested a short time later.