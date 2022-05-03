Shots heard in video at Rogers sports complex

ROGERS -- Police are aware of a video circulating on social media in which gunshot-like sounds were heard at the Regional Sports Complex during a girls softball game Sunday.

Several callers reported shots being fired in the area of the complex, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page. Callers stated they heard what sounded like four to six gunshots, according to the post.

Officers searched the area and contacted a witness who said they saw a vehicle that backfired four to six times, according to the post.

The video came to light later that night. It shows a youth girls' softball game. Something resembling the sound of several gunshots is heard. People in the background are heard shouting, "Lay down on the ground." The girls lie on the ground for a few seconds before they get up and run off the field.

From the video it appeared the shots were coming from the area to the southeast of the baseball fields, near Dixieland Road, according to the post. Officers searched the area and didn't find any evidence of rounds discharged.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said there are people who heard something that sounded like gunshots, but more witnesses say it was a car backfiring. Officers are still investigating, he said.