FOOTBALL

Ex-Hogs sign deals

Former University of Arkansas basketball player Trey Wade agreed on a free-agent deal on Monday with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

Wade, a 6-6, 220-pounder who averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting 24 games for the Razorbacks' second consecutive Elite Eight team, has accepted an invitation to attend the Cardinals' rookie camp. He'll line up as a tight end for the camp, the same position former Kent State basketball player Antonio Gates played in a successful transition from the hardwood to the football field.

Wade released a short workout video on social media last week showing him running a variety of routes and drills at the Walker Pavilion and Razorback practice fields, some of them observed by Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

In other free agent news, former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley, signed a deal with the Washington Commanders. Kelley transferred to Southeastern Louisiana after compiling 1,493 passing yards, with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and 147 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 18 games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Arkansas. With the Lions he racked up 7,112 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and 636 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 29 games.

The Razorbacks had three NFL Draft picks in receiver Treylon Burks (Round 1, pick 18) to the Titans, defensive tackle John Ridgeway (5, 176) to the Cowboys and cornerback Montaric Brown (7, 222) to the Jaguars.

Known free-agent deals by ex-Razorbacks since the draft have been signed by offensive tackle Myron Cunningham (Texans), offensive lineman Ty Clary (Dolphins) and linebacker Grant Morgan (Jaguars).

-- Tom Murphy

TENNIS

Arkansas women heading to NCAA Tournament

The University of Arkansas women's tennis team will play No. 18 UCLA in the NCAA Tournament at 1 p.m. Central on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Razorbacks, who are making their 20th trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history, finished the regular season 16-9 overall and 8-5 in the SEC, it's most conference wins since 2009. Arkansas finished fifth in the SEC and is coming off of a quarterfinals run in the conference tournament, falling 4-1 to Florida.

Arkansas will play their fourth regional in Stillwater and its first against UCLA.

Host No. 12 Oklahoma State will face New Mexico State in the other first round match in Stillwater at 4 p.m. Central on Saturday.

Saturday's winners will face each other on 2 p.m. Central on Sunday in the second round.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASEBALL

Travs' Dollard named TL Pitcher of the Week

Taylor Dollard was honored as the Texas League's top pitcher of the past week after throwing five shutout innings in his lone start against the Wichita Wind Surge. Dollard, the Seattle Mariners' fifth-round selection in 2020, carried a perfect game into the fifth before allowing a hit and eventually leaving the game with six strikeouts and no walks.

Through four starts in 2022, Dollard has given up six hits and has yet to allow an earned run over 13 innings.

-- Mitchell Gladstone