Super Quiz: Fictional TV Lawyers

1. Who played Ben Matlock on TV's "Matlock"?

2. Phil Morris portrayed Jackie Chiles, a parody of Johnnie Cochran, on this show.

3. He portrayed the title character Perry Mason in the TV series from 1957 to 1966.

4. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was someone you had "better call" on this show.

5. Calista Flockhart starred in the title role of this legal comedy-drama TV series.

6. Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex, played Rachel Zane on this show.

7. Julianna Margulies portrays the title character, Alicia Florrick, on this TV series.

8. John Larroquette played prosecutor Dan Fielding in a court presided over by judge Harry T. Stone.

9. Phil Hartman was the voice of ambulance chasing lawyer Lionel Hutz in this animated series.

ANSWERS:

1. Andy Griffith

2. "Seinfeld"

3. Raymond Burr

4. "Breaking Bad"/"Better Call Saul"

5. "Ally McBeal"

6. "Suits"

7. "The Good Wife"

8. "Night Court"

9. "The Simpsons"