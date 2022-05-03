Suspect in fatal Springdale shooting arrested in Texas

SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested Sunday in a fatal shooting Saturday.

Police have identified the victim as Olga Irene Huerta, 33, of Springdale, according to a news release from the Police Department

Police in San Marcos, Texas, arrested Ignacio Rivera-Perez, 52, of Springdale at 10:03 a.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant for capital murder from the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Springdale officers responded about 6:52 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call at 3956 Butterfield Coach Road and found a woman believed to be in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the release.

The woman was determined to be dead and wasn't transported to a medical facility, according to the release.