Three quilts are available at Pine Bluff event for vets

The Pine Bluff Quilters Guild will offer three quilts in drawings at the Veterans Service Appreciation Day at Burt's Food Court & Events, 209 S. Main St., on Saturday.

Vendors will be set up at the site beginning at 11 a.m. The drawing for the quilts will be at 3 p.m. and the appreciation program begins at 4 p.m., according to news releases.

The guild met April 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church and made plans to participate in the veterans event. The group decided that the guild's donation sale will include three quilts.

Members will be present to explain the activities of the guild, including their community service projects, as well as displaying the quilts.

The veterans event is organized by Pine Bluff VFW Auxiliary Post 4455. During the guild meeting, members had a chance to view a patriotic quilt made by the guild before the quilt was presented to the VFW Auxiliary for the Saturday drawing.

Final plans for the event will be discussed at the guild's spring retreat, being held at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church . During the retreat, members will have free sewing time as well as an optional special project each day of the event.

The next regular guild meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. May 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be an afternoon of open sewing after the meeting.